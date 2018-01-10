Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Happy New Year to all

Looking for volunteers to remove decorations this weekend

Due to the frigid temperatures last weekend, Undecorating Days were postponed to this weekend, January 13 and 14. Volunteers are needed to remove the garlands and bows from Beacon Hill lamp posts. Please email info@bhcivic.org or call the office at 617-227-1922 to sign up.

Saturday: Volunteers are encouraged to meet by the tree in front of Tatte starting at 9:30 a.m. to form teams. Those arriving later are also welcome to join one of the teams or form new ones.

Sunday: All undecorators are invited to enjoy the food and comraderies at the Hampshire House’s popular Pancake Breakfast at 10 a.m. After the breakfast the group will head out to finish undecorating the poles.

Volunteers are asked to confirm these details by checking the BHCA website www.bhcivic.org as the weather forecast evolves.

BHCA turns to community for support

If you have not already done so, please give generously to our 2018 Annual Appeal. Your donations provide vital funding for the BHCA staff and facilities, and enable our ongoing efforts in community building, civic engagement and historic preservation.

Contributions of any amount are welcome. Donors who give $425 or more will receive tickets to the 46th Annual Beacon Hill Gala. Donors whose gifts or pledges were received by December 28 are acknowledged in the formal Gala invitation and those donating after that date will be recognized in materials at the Gala. All will be recognized in the 2017-2018 BHCA Annual Report.

46th Annual Beacon Hill Gala

The Beacon Hill Civic Association invites all neighbors to come in from the cold and enjoy spending an elegant evening together at the 46th annual Beacon Hill Gala, to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston on Saturday, February 3. The black tie event begins with cocktails at 6:30 pm, followed by dinner at 7:30 pm, and dancing and dessert at 9:00 pm. Guests choosing to enjoy dancing and dessert only are invited to join the others at 9:00 pm for the Gala Late Night.

Tom Kershaw, the owner of Cheers, will serve as the honorary chairperson of the popular event, which supports the BHCA’s mission to preserve the historic and residential character of Beacon Hill. The Gala Committee is chaired this year by Deb Hanley, Frank McGuire and Keeta Gilmore.

Contact the BHCA at 617-227-1922 or www.bhcivic.org for more information and reservations.

Get involved in 2018

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All neighbors are welcome to join. Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.

Upcoming Special Events & Meeting

Wednesday, January 10th:

Cambridge Street Committee Meeting. 6 p.m. 74 Joy Street

Zoning & Licensing Committee Meeting. 7 p.m., 74 Joy Street

Saturday & Sunday, January 13-14: Holiday Undecorating Weekend

Saturday: Meet at Tatte at 9:30 a.m. to form teams or come any time afterwards to start taking down the garlands and greens from Beacon Hill gas lamps throughout the Hill.

Sunday: Meet at 10 a.m. for a Pancake Breakfast at the Hampshire House, then join neighbors to finish the job.

Monday, January 15: Architecture Committee Meeting. 5 p.m., at 74 Joy Street

Tuesday, January 16: Green Committee Meeting. 6 p.m., 74 Joy Street

Saturday, February 3: Beacon Hill Gala. Four Seasons Hotel Boston.