Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Hill Gala this Saturday

Neighbors attending the 46th annual Beacon Hill Gala Saturday night will enjoy not only an elegant evening of dining and dancing but also have a chance to bid on an exciting array of special silent auction items.

Thanks to the support of many local businesses, these items include enticing weekend getaways throughout New England, special dining and shopping adventures nearby, a wine tasting, a boat cruise in Newport, original art work, a handcrafted fascinator and much more.

The items will be auctioned at the Gala, to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston this Saturday, February 3. Sponsored by the Beacon Hill Civic Association, about 200 neighbors have already reserved their place at the the black tie event.

The theme of this year’s Gala is ‘Where Everybody Knows Your Name,’ and Tom Kershaw, who coined the phrase for his bar Cheers, is serving as the event’s honorary chair.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to recognize the many contributions he has made to the BHCA and to the Beacon Hill neighborhood,” said Keeta Gilmore, who is co-chairing the Gala with Deb Hanley and Frank McGuire. “Tom is always willing to open his doors and help out whether it’s holiday decorating, neighborhood meetings, or just lending a hand. His contributions are many.”

The evening kicks off with cocktails at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:30 p.m., and dancing at 9:00 p.m. Guests choosing to enjoy dancing, appetizers and dessert only may join the others at 9:00 pm for the Gala Late Night.

Tickets to the Gala are $425 per person and $125 per person for those attending the Gala Late Night only. Tickets are also given to those donating to the BHCA’s Annual Appeal at different levels. Contact the BHCA at 617-227-1922 or www.bhcivic.org for more information and reservations.

Corporate Sponsors

The annual Gala that brings so many neighbors together in the midst of the winter would not be possible without the support of several local businesses. The Beacon Hill Civic Association appreciates the generous support of the award-winning Beacon Hill Bistro and Hotel at 25 Charles Street and Related Beal, a real estate development firm in Boston.

Thanks also go to the Beacon Hill Times, Four Seasons Hotel Boston, The Boston Guardian, Grosgrain & Ink LLC and the Hampshire House for donating their services.

The BHCA is also grateful to the following neighborhood nonprofit institutions who arranged for tables for their members: Beacon Hill Circle for Charity, Beacon Hill Garden Club, Beacon Hill Village, Beacon Hill Women’s Forum, Esplanade Association, Friends of the Public Garden, Historic New England and the Nichols House Museum.

Get involved in 2018

Beacon Hill Civic Association committees comprise volunteers working together from all over the neighborhood to assure a good quality of life here. All neighbors are welcome to join. Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.

Meetings

Tuesday, February 6: Streets & Sidewalks Committee Meeting. 6:30 p.m., 74 Joy Street

Wednesday, February 7: Cambridge Street Committee Meeting.

6 p.m., 74 Joy Street

Wednesday, February 7: Zoning & Licensing Committee Meeting.

7 p.m., 74 Joy Street

Thursday, February 8: Traffic & Parking Committee Meeting. 6 p.m., 127 Mt. Vernon Street (Fire House)

Upcoming Special Events

Friday, February 2: First Friday Coffee Hour. 8:30 a.m., 74 Joy Street

Saturday, February 3: 46th Beacon Hill Gala. 6:30 p.m.: Cocktails; 7:30 p.m.: Dinner; 9:00 p.m.: Gala Late Night. Four Seasons Hotel Boston.

Monday, February 5: Beacon Hill Meet & Greet. 6 p.m.,

75 Chestnut Restaurant

