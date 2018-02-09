African-American Patriots Tours Help Celebrate Black History Month

Freedom Trail® Foundation’s acclaimed African-American Patriots Tours celebrate the African-American patriots that played a vital role in the start of the American Revolution in Boston and in the formation of our country. Led by 18th-century costumed guides, tour-goers have the opportunity to view history through the eyes of these courageous men and women throughout Black History Month in February on Saturdays and Sundays departing at 12:45 p.m. from the Boston Common Visitor Information Center. Revolutionary figures such as Crispus Attucks, Phillis Wheatley, Prince Hall, Peter Salem, and others come to life during these 90-minute walking tours while zigzagging through the Freedom Trail – Boston’s iconic 2.5 mile red trail leading to 16 nationally significant historic sites.

African-American Patriots Tours invite visitors to discover the sacrifices these patriots made, the battles they fought, and legacies they left behind. Experience the historic events of the American Revolution and the immense contributions of black Bostonians as they unfold along Boston’s historic red-lined path. Following the tours, visitors are invited to continue the fascinating and educational journey at the Museum of African American History (MAAH).

At the Museum’s Boston campus on Beacon Hill, visitors will experience the first African Meeting House in the United States and the Abiel Smith School, the nation’s oldest public school built for the sole purpose of educating black children. The school now anchors the campus to its 46 Joy Street address and features galleries of rotating exhibits and museum store. Hourly guided tours by interpretive rangers of the National Park Service Boston African American National Historic Site (BOAF) lead visitors through the adjacent African Meeting House, the last stop on the Museum’s Black Heritage Trail®.

On Saturdays in February, the Museum offers a bonus to Freedom Trail Patriots’ Tour participants. In addition to welcoming everyone to the National Historic Landmarks at the center of the Abolitionist Movement and offering hourly tours of the Meeting House — all Patriots’ Tour ticket holders will receive a two-for-the-price-of-one coupon for admission to the Museum on any Saturday in February from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MAAH admission is by donation.

Ideal for groups, schools, residents and those visiting the city, 90-minute African-American Patriots Tours are regularly offered throughout February to the public, and are available year-round for schools or private groups by reservation. Affordable tickets may be purchased at the Boston Common Visitor Information Center at $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $8 for children under 12, and discounted tickets may be purchased online at TheFreedomTrail.org.

Other events and programs celebrating Black History Month are held at official Freedom Trail sites along the Trail and at the Museum of African American History. For information regarding Freedom Trail events and programs, tickets, reservations, group rates or questions, please call 617.357.8300 or visit TheFreedomTrail.org. For more on the Museum’s lectures, concerts, exhibits and programs, call 617.725.0022 or visit maah.org.

About the Museum of African American History

The Museum of African American History is New England’s largest museum dedicated to preserving, conserving and interpreting the contributions of African Americans. In Boston and Nantucket, the Museum has preserved four historic sites, considered the most important African American National Historic Landmarks in the country, and two Black Heritage Trails® that tell the story of organized black communities from the Colonial Period through the 19th century. In Boston, the Museum, open year round, is comprised of the first African Meeting House in the US and the Abiel Smith School, the oldest building in the nation constructed for the sole purpose of housing a black public school. The school now features rotating exhibits that celebrate Boston’s role in shaping American history and a Museum Store. Hourly guided tours are led by rangers from the National Park Service Boston African American National Historic Site. For more information about MAAH: 617.725.0022 extension 22 or visit maah.org

About the Freedom Trail Foundation

Established in 1964, the Freedom Trail® Foundation markets, promotes, and helps to preserve the Freedom Trail through tourist services and activities, educational programs, and marketing and public relations efforts. Marked by a red line on city walkways, Boston’s iconic 2.5-mile Freedom Trail connects 16 of America’s most significant historical landmarks. The Foundation’s Preservation Fund helps support preservation, rehabilitation, and capital projects for Freedom Trail sites which help avoid, minimize, or mitigate adverse effects of the elements and manmade wear and tear of Boston’s precious 17th, 18th, and 19th century sites. For Freedom Trail Foundation information, please call 617.357.8300 or visit TheFreedomTrail.org.