Boy Scout Troop 74 Re-Established After Decade-Long Lull

Boy Scout Troop 74 was re-established Monday, Jan. 29, after a 10-year absence when its members made the transition from Cub Scouts during a “crossover ceremony” at the Park Street School.

Ten Webelos – the oldest and highest-ranking Cub Scouts – were promoted to Boy Scouts – an advancement that occurs when they reach the sixth grade, and that Frank Catrickes, assistant Scoutmaster, likened to going from Little League to Major League Baseball.

“There are lot more work and requirements, and more trips,” Catrickes said. “You do a lot more and learn a lot more.”

Each newly indoctrinated Boy Scout was presented with the Arrow of Light badge – the highest ranking in Cub Scouts and the only accreditation that carries over to the Boy Scouts.

Each new Boy Scout also received a hat and handkerchief emblazoned with a blue-and-yellow color scheme in honor of “Boston Strong.”

Thomas A. Kershaw, owner of the Hampshire House Corporation and the first member of Boston’s Eagle Scout Hall of Fame, hosted a reception for the Scouts at Hampshire House following the ceremony.

“It’s really a treat for me to host a new, emerging Boy Scout troop,” Kershaw said. “It’s great to continue my relationship with scouting, which taught me the leadership skills that have carried me forward to this day.”

In 2013, a group of parents from Beacon Hill and Back Bay revived the then-defunct Cub Scout Pack 74. Since then, the pack’s active membership has grown to 52 Cub Scouts in the first through fifth grades. They regularly meet at the Park Street School and participate in skill and character building activities, such as camping, field trips, community service and other projects led by parent volunteers.