Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Street sweeping season is here again!

The Street Cleaning Program on Beacon Hill kicks off March 1 and runs until December 31. Along with street sweeping come tow trucks for those unfortunate few who forget to check the posted street signs for the sweeping schedule and parking restrictions on the street they park.

The City of Boston makes it easy not to forget. Check out www.boston.gov to find everything one needs to know about the program, including when the streets are cleaned on Beacon Hill and how to sign up for Tow Alerts.

Such alerts come to those who register the street on which they are parked via email or text message before street sweeping day.

Other options available to residents include downloading the entire street cleaning schedule from the city’s website or calling 311 to find out when the street on which they are parked will be swept and to report a street that needs to be cleaned.

The city’s website includes other street sweeping information as well. For example, street sweeping is not always cancelled because of rain. Light rain can actually help the sweepers clean the streets. Call 311 for information on any street sweeping cancellations.

The city also sends alerts for street occupancy permits. To receive alerts the day before a temporary no-parking zone goes into effect for moving trucks, dumpsters, movie filming, etc., residents should visit http://www.cityofboston.gov/streetoccupancy and enter their street name to begin the signup process.

BHCA seeks Board Candidates

The 2018 BHCA Nominating Committee is currently seeking individuals to serve on its board of directors. “The BHCA board welcomes neighbors who are interested in working to better the neighborhood and who have the time to attend monthly meetings and participate in our committees,” said President Suzanne Besser. “We are looking for people who care about community building, civic engagement and historic preservation.”

Those interested in serving on the board or recommending a neighbor who would be a good candidate are encouraged to email Patricia Tully at patricia.tully@bhcivic.org or call 617-227-1922.

Oscar Night Cocktail Party

Get ready to roll out the red carpet as the 75 on Courthouse Square and the Beacon Hill Civic Association co-host an Oscar Night Cocktail Party on Sunday, March 4 at the restaurant located at 60 Seaport Blvd. Party-goers will premier Hollywood’s big night of awards in style from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Hampshire House and enjoy a true V.I.P. treatment with A-list drinks, hors d’oeuvres and the chance to enter prize drawings by playing a movie trivia game.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Beacon Hill Civic Association. Tickets are $55 per person. For more information and reservations, click on www.bhcivic.org or call 617-227-1922.