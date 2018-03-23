The Mosaïque Committee of the French Cultural Center of Boston is pleased to present world-renowned French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet with the first-ever Mosaïque Award for Exceptional Achievement. Mr. Thibaudet will be honored at an awards ceremony at the French Cultural Center in Back Bay on Friday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m.

The Mosaïque Award for Exceptional Achievement is conferred to an individual who has excelled in the humanities, the sciences, or the public interest, and who reflects the humanitarian spirit of French culture.

Originally from Lyon, France, Jean-Yves Thibaudet has performed around the world, recorded over 50 albums, and received numerous accolades and awards including two Grammy nominations, the Diapason d’Or, and the Choc du Monde de la Musique. He is an Artist-in-Residence at the Boston Symphony Orchestra and at the Colburn School in Los Angeles, where merit-based scholarships in his name aid Music Academy students.

Mr. Thibaudet has impacted and collaborated in film, fashion, and visual art. He played Aaron Zigman’s soundtrack for Wakefield, was soloist in Dario Marianelli’s award-winning scores for the films Atonement (which won an Oscar for Best Original Score) and Pride and Prejudice, and recorded Alexandre Desplat’s soundtrack for the film Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close. In 2004, he served as president of the prestigious charity auction Hospices de Beaune. Previously a Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, Thibaudet was awarded the title Officier by the French Ministry of Culture in 2012.

Cultural programs are at the core of the French Cultural Center’s mission to promote the vibrant growth of francophone cultures and the French language in New England. The Center’s Mosaïque Cultural Fund provides support for exceptional and expanded cultural programming that strives to challenge, educate, excite, and inspire our communities.

For more information, or to buy tickets to the Award Ceremony, visit: http://frenchculturalcenter.org/events/the-mosaique-award-ceremony-for-exceptional-achievement/