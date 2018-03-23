Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Community Invited to Nominate Candidates for 21st annual Beacon Award

As part of its Diamond Jubilee Year (1922-1997), the Beacon Hill Civic Association instituted an annual community award to honor those people and groups deserving of particular recognition for their significant and sustained contributions to the Beacon Hill community. It was named the Beacon Award.

This year at the BHCA Annual Meeting on May 21, the Beacon Award will be presented for the 21st time. Over the years, the contributions made by the winners have ranged from working with neighborhood youth or the elderly, beautifying local green spaces, improving safety on the Hill, preserving and enhancing the quality of life for residents, and envisioning the future of our community.

Again this year, the BHCA is inviting members of the community to nominate individuals or groups they feel are deserving of the 20th annual Beacon Award. The final selection will be made by a ten-person committee representing a variety of organizations in the community. Please go to www.bhcivic.org or call the office 617-227-1922 for a nomination form.

Nominations must be submitted by Monday, April 9, 2018.

Upcoming Meetings

Tuesday, March 27: Events Committee Meeting. 6:30 p.m., 74 Joy Street.

Upcoming Special Events

Thursday, April 5: Founders Reception. 6 – 8 p.m. at a private home. Please call the BHCA to learn how you can become a Founder.

April 12: An Evening at 74. 6:00 p.m., 74 Joy Street. A lively Elizabethan evening with music by a trio of young emerging musicians from the Boston Civic Symphony, and Shakespearean performances by Boston Latin students, followed by a period-inspired spring feast. For more information and reservations, call 617-227-1922 or go to www.bhcivic.org.

April 15: One Boston Clothing Drive

April 25: Historic Preservation Roundtable

Saturday, May 5: Love Your Block Neighborhood Cleanup

Monday, May 21: Beacon Hill Civic Association 96th Annual Meeting & Reception. 6 – 8 p.m., The Union Club, 8 Park Street

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org and/or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on how to get involved.