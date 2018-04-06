BHV Announces Creative Kitchen Tour is Sat

Beacon Hill Village (BHV) is proud to announce that the Creative Kitchens Tour 2018 will take place on Saturday, April 7. Celebrating 5 years of inviting the community to “take a peek” into some of the most interesting and distinguished kitchens on Beacon Hill and in the Back Bay, this fundraising event for the Village has become a popular early spring tradition.

This year’s Tour is made possible through the generosity of many neighbors and businesses, including presenting sponsor Cheers for the Children/ Kershaw Foundation. Other business sponsors include Beacon Hill Hotel & Bistro, WinnCompanies, William Blair, Capitol One Bank, Coldwell Banker/The Hammond Group, Connected for Life at North Hill, Hingham Institution for Savings, Payne/Bouchier Fine Builders, and Merrill Lynch.

Now in its fifth year, the Tour will showcase eight unique kitchens in a variety of 19th century homes. The ‘heart of the homes,’ these kitchens have been updated for today’s living – from compact yet efficient spaces that maximize storage to family spaces built with indestructible materials and ample room for large families. Each home reflects the unique style and vitality of the owners.

The Creative Kitchens Tour, which continues to grow and attracted more than 300 people from Boston and beyond last year, is meticulously planned and enthusiastically staged by more than 80 neighborhood volunteers each year. This year’s event is co-chaired by BHV member Janie Wallace and community volunteer Aideen Jenkins.

The Tour will be held rain or shine from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 7th. A limited number of tickets are available for a pre-tour Luncheon to be held at the Hampshire House from 11:45 a.m.-1:15aa p.m. Architect Brigid Williams will be the featured speaker, sharing her thoughts about ‘who and what’s in the kitchen in the 21st century.’

Tickets for the Luncheon, which includes a Tour ticket, are $135 and advance registration is required. Tour-only tickets are $50 in advance. Tour tickets will also be available on the day of the Tour for $60 at the Hampshire House, 84 Beacon Street, and Hingham Savings at 80 Charles Street beginning at 12:30 p.m. A complimentary post-tour reception for ticket holders will be held at the Hampshire House from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit Beacon Hill Village, a non-profit membership organization that has been changing the experience of growing older for downtown Boston residents age 50+ since 2002 through cultural, social and wellness programs, access to expert information, resources and support, and opportunities for community engagement. To purchase tickets in advance, or for more information on BHV, visit www.beaconhillvillage.org or call 617.723.9713.