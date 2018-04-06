‘Molasses Disaster’ Featured at Evening at 74

Emerging young performers about to launch their careers in the arts will steal the spotlight at the Beacon Hill Civic Association’s second celebration of music, performance and food on April 12. This time the Evening at 74 is all about Boston’s ‘molasses disaster,’ which promises to make it a rich and lively night at 74 Joy Street.

Once again the evening is being organized by Beacon Hill artist Emily Weiskopf, whose own artwork is represented in both private and public collections around the world. She has recently teamed up with other organizations to reinvent the ways residents experience the arts while building community.

The evening begins at 6:30 p.m., when guests will be served the ‘1919’ and Boston Molassacre (Black Strap), both specialty cocktails associated with the molasses disaster. At 7 p.m., Boston Latin School graduating theater students will recite excerpts from Stephen Puleo’s Dark Tide: The Great Boston Molasses Flood of 1919, which tells of the day a large molasses storage tank burst in the North End, sending a wave of molasses rushing through the streets at an estimated 35 miles per hour.

Next on the program will be a trio of musicians from the Boston Civic Symphony, one of Boston’s most respected musical organizations which presents a broad range of music performed by exceptionally skilled students and amateurs. The trio will play chamber music selections from Beethoven and Ernó Dohnányi.

The evening’s theme will be complemented by the serving of light fare, including Boston Brown Bread, Braised Wild Boar & Gnocchi, and poached pear salad. It will be prepared by chefs Brian Poe of the Tip Tap Room and Tina Truedson of Salt Creek Catering.

The event takes place from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. at 74 Joy Street, and all neighbors are invited to attend. The cost, which includes the concert, a light supper and beverages, cocktails and wine, is $50 for BHCA members, $55 for non-members and $25 for students with valid IDs.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.bhcivic.org.

About the Trio

Musicians Tony Morales, Lu Yu and Seth MacLeod comprise the Trio which will perform at An Evening at 74. Morales, who plays the violin, is an avid performer and teacher based in the Boston area who previously served as concertmaster of the MU philharmonic. He has performed as soloist with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra for a Young People’s Concert, and was the winner of the Emerging Artists competition. As a teacher, Tony teaches with the Boston String Academy.

Yu, who plays the viola, was born in China where she began her musical studies at the age of six. Her studies took her to the Xinghai Conservatory of Music, the Royal Academy of Music in London with a full scholarship and the New England Conservatory. Ms. Yu is currently privileged to perform with many ensembles throughout the Boston area. She has been the Principal Violist of the Boston Civic Symphony since 2013.

MacLeod, a cellist, earned a BM in cello performance from Boston University. He has performed as a soloist with the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra, Lincoln-Sudbury Civic Orchestra, and the Metrowest Symphony Orchestra, and he is the principal cellist of the Boston Civic Symphony.