Longfellow Bridge Closings Posted

MassDOT will implement overnight lane closures on Storrow Drive east and westbound in the vicinity of the Longfellow Bridge through Friday, April 6. A single lane will be closed in each direction from 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM, and double lane closures will be from 11:00 PM each night to 5:00 AM the following morning. The roadway in this area consists of three lanes in each direction. A minimum of one lane in each direction will be maintained for travel at all times.

The closures are necessary to safely perform work above the roadway. For more information on the project, visit the website at www.mass.gov/massdot/longfellowbridge.