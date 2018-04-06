City Golf Courses Set to Open April 6

Mayor Martin J. Walsh has announced that the City of Boston’s two municipal golf courses will open on April 6 for the 2018 season.

The City owns and operates the William J. Devine Golf Course in Dorchester and the George Wright Golf Course in Hyde Park designed by Donald Ross. Both have received national accolades as must-play courses when golfing in the Boston area. Golfers can access information on rates, season permits, monthly specials and tournaments and book tee times at www.cityofbostongolf.com. For updates, the City’s golf courses can be followed on Twitter @FranklinParkGC and @GeorgeWrightGC.

The George Wright was ranked #9 in Massachusetts Best Places You Can Play by Golfweek and the fourth best place to play public golf in Massachusetts by Golf Advisor. The William J. Devine ranked the fifth best place to play public golf in Massachusetts by Golf Advisor and was also chosen one of the top five courses in the Boston area by the Golf Channel.

In November, representatives from the City of Boston and the Massachusetts Golf Association (MGA) announced that the 110th Massachusetts Amateur Championship and the 115th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship will be held at the two City courses in 2018. The unprecedented move will be the first time in state history that either a men’s or women’s amateur golf championship will be held at a public municipal course, and both championships will reflect changes that will come following the historic merger between the MGA and the Women’s Golf Association of Massachusetts.

The 110th playing of the Massachusetts Amateur Championship will be contested over five days from July 9 to 13 at both the George Wright and the William J. Devine while the Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship and President’s Cup will be held over four days at the George Wright from July 30 to August 2