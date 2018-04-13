Scampo Turns 10

Scampo turned 10 in style on Monday, April 2, as a crowd of around 300 turned out to The Liberty Hotel to celebrate the eatery’s milestone.

Lydia Shire, owner and chef of the upscale Italian restaurant with a mozzarella bar, which takes its name from the Italian word for “escape,” was on hand at the event, along with investor Patrick Lyons (Investor Ed Sparks was unable to attend).

Guests included restaurateurs Eric Aulenbach, Brian Poe, Chris Schlesinger, Ming Tsai and Jasper White, as well as former United States Secretary of State John Kerry, Dave Andelman of TV’s “Phantom Gourmet” and the hotel’s developer, Richard L. Friedman, among others.

“It was just us giving back to the people who supported us for the past 10 years, just a party to say thank you,” said Carah McLaughlin, Scampo’s event director. “We had a great mix of old and new friends, and everyone had a great time.”