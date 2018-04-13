Traffic Advisory for Marathon Weekend Posted

The Boston Marathon and the City of Boston’s Patriot’s Day Parade will be held on Monday, April 16, 2018. The BAA 5K and the Invitational Mile will be held on Saturday, April 14, 2018. These events will result in street closures and parking restrictions in the Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Fenway-Kenmore, the North End and Government Center. People coming into Boston for these events are urged not to drive their personal vehicles. Information on Blue Bikes, the regional bike share system, may be found atwww.theHubway.com and information on the MBTA may be found at www.MBTA.com. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to move around the City of Boston.
Changes to this traffic and parking plan may be made by the City of Boston’s Police and Transportation Departments for the purpose of advancing public safety and traffic management. It is important to read all posted signs and variable message boards carefully.
MONDAY, APRIL16
BOSTON MARATHON
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS
The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic on Monday, April 16, 2018.
5 a.m. Charles Street, adjacent to the Boston Common will close
6 a.m. Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Arlington Street will close
8 a.m. All streets east of Massachusetts Avenue and Massachusetts Turnpike Exit 22 will close
8 a.m. All streets west of Massachusetts Avenue in the Kenmore Square Audubon Circle area will close
8:30 a.m. All streets in the Brighton area leading to the route will close
Boylston Street is expected to reopen at 8 p.m.; all other streets are expected to reopen at 7p.m.
5 a.m. – Boston Common Area, Boylston Street, Tremont Street to Arlington Street
Charles Street, Park Plaza to Beacon Street
6 a.m. – Back Bay
Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Arlington Street
8 a.m. – Back Bay
Berkeley Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street
Clarendon Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street
Dartmouth Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street
Exeter Street, Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue
Ring Road, Huntington Avenue to Boylston Street
Fairfield Street, Newbury Street to Boylston Street
Gloucester Street, Newbury Street to Boylston Street
Providence Street, Arlington Street to Berkeley Street
Trinity Place, St. James Avenue to Massachusetts Turnpike on-ramp
Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue to Arlington Street
Newbury Street, Arlington Street to Charlesgate East
St. James Avenue, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street
Huntington Avenue (outbound), Dartmouth Street to Belvidere Street
Stuart Street, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street
Blagden Street, Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street
Berkeley Street, Columbus Avenue to Newbury Street
Clarendon Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue
Dartmouth Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue
Exeter Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Huntington Avenue
Fairfield Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Gloucester Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Hereford Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Dalton Street, Belvidere Street to Boylston Street
Belvidere Street, Huntington Avenue to Dalton Street
8 a.m. – Kenmore Square
Beacon Street, Park Drive to Commonwealth Avenue
Brookline Avenue, Lansdowne Street to Commonwealth Avenue
Newbury Street Extension, Brookline Avenue to Charlesgate West
Commonwealth Avenue (inbound), from BU Bridge to Gloucester Street
Commonwealth Avenue (outbound), Hereford Street to Deerfield Street
Kenmore Street, Newbury Street Extension to Commonwealth Avenue (outbound)
Raleigh Street, Beacon Street Extension to Commonwealth Avenue (outbound)
8:30 a.m. – Brighton
Commonwealth Avenue, Beacon Street to Gloucester Street, and from the Newton City Line (Lake Street) to Chestnut Hill Avenue
Beacon Street, Chestnut Hill Avenue to the Brookline town line (Cleveland Circle)
Chestnut Hill Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue to Brookline town line (Ayr Road)
MONDAY, APRIL 16, PATRIOTS DAY PARADE
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS
The parade will begin at 9:15 a.m. at City Hall Plaza. Participants will march from Court Street to Cambridge Street to Tremont Street, left to Bromfield Street, left to Washington Street, right to State Street, left to Congress Street, right to Hanover Street, ending at the Paul Revere Mall. Streets along the route will be closed to traffic briefly as the parade proceeds.
SATURDAY, APRIL 14, BAA 5Kand INVITATIONAL MILE TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS
On Saturday, April 14, streets along the routes of the B.A.A. 5K and the Invitational Mile will be closed to traffic.
At 6 a.m., traffic will be prohibited from Charles Street, between Boylston Street and Beacon Street. The 5K will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Charles Street near the Center Gate of the Public Garden and is expected to last about one hour with roads opening up as the tail vehicle passes. An estimated 10,000 runners will turn right onto Boylston Street, right onto Arlington Street, left onto Commonwealth Avenue outbound via the underpass at Massachusetts Avenue, left onto Charlesgate West, left onto Commonwealth Avenue inbound via the underpass at Massachusetts Avenue, right onto Hereford Street, left onto Boylston Street, left onto Charles Street.
- The Invitational Mile will start following the 5K. Formation will be on Boylston Street prior to Dartmouth Street, and the route will be Boylston Street, left to Dartmouth Street, left to Newbury Street and left to Exeter Street. Boylston Street, from Hereford Street to Clarendon Street, will be closed; along with Newbury Street, from Clarendon Street to Fairfield Street; and Exeter Street, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street.
All streets are expected to be open by 3 p.m.
PATRIOTS DAY WEEKEND
PARKING RESTRICTIONS
Parking will be restricted on several streets in Boston on Monday, April 16, as well as on Saturday, April 14. Parking will also be restricted on some streets several days in advance of the weekend to allow preparations to take place. Parking restrictions are as follows.
No Stopping to April 19
Boylston Street (both sides)
Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street
Boylston Street
From Dartmouth Street near the Copley Square Mall to Clarendon St
Exeter Street (east side)
Boylston Street to Blagden Street
Blagden Street (south side)
Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street
Blagden Street (north side)
Dartmouth Street to BPL Driveway
No Stopping to April 17
Exeter Street (west side)
Alley 441 to Boylston Street
No Stopping Saturday 12:01 a.m. through 3PM
Newbury Street (both sides)
Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street
No Stopping Friday, Saturday & Monday
Beacon Street (Boston Common side)
Charles Street to Joy Street
Boylston Street (both sides)
Dalton Street to Arlington Street
Exeter Street (both sides)
Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue (except where otherwise posted)
Dartmouth Street (both sides)
Boylston Street to Newbury Street
Trinity Place (both sides)
St. James Avenue to Stuart Street
No Stopping Saturday to Monday
Cambridge Street (both sides)
Court Street to Sudbury Street excluding any active construction zones
St. James Avenue (both sides)
Berkeley Street to Arlington Street
No Stopping Saturday Monday
Boylston Street (both sides)
Arlington Street to Charles Street
Charles Street (both sides)
Boylston Street to Beacon Street
St. James Avenue (both sides)
Berkeley Street to Dartmouth Street
Stuart Street (both sides)
Huntington Avenue to Arlington Street
No Stopping Sunday and Monday
Clarendon Street (both sides)
Newbury Street to Public Alley 436
Berkeley Street (both sides)
Boylston Street to Newbury Street
Newbury Street (both sides)
Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street
No Stopping Monday
Arlington Street (both sides)
Beacon Street to Stuart Streets
Arlington Street (odd side)
Columbus Avenue to Isabella Street
Beacon Street (both sides)
Chestnut Hill Avenue to Brookline Line
Beacon Street (Public Garden side)
Charles Street to Arlington Street
Beacon Street (both sides)
Bay State Road to the Brookline Town Line
Belvidere Street (both sides)
Huntington Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue
Berkeley Street (both sides)
Columbus Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue
Blagden Street (both sides)
Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street
Bromfield Street (south side)
Washington Street to Tremont Street
Cambridge Street (west side)
Court Street to Beacon Street / Tremont Street
Cambridge Street (both sides)
Sudbury Street to Tremont Street
Charles Street (both sides)
Boylston Street to Beacon Street
Charles Street South (both sides)
Park Plaza to Boylston Street
Chestnut Hill Avenue (both sides)
Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street
Clarendon Street (both sides)
Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue
Columbus Avenue (both sides)
Arlington Street to Dartmouth (unless otherwise posted)
Commonwealth Avenue (south/inbound side)
Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to 80’ east of Hereford
Commonwealth Avenue (inbound)
Lake Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue
Commonwealth Avenue (outbound)
Charlesgate West to Deerfield Street
Congress Street (northbound roadway, east side)
State Street to Hanover Street
Dalton Street (both sides)
Boylston Street to Clearway Street
Dartmouth Street (both sides)
Newbury Street to Commonwealth Avenue
Saint James Avenue to Columbus Avenue
Deerfield Street (both sides)
Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road
East Dedham Street (both sides)
Harrison Avenue to Albany Street
Exeter Street (both sides)
Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street
Fairfield Street (both sides)
Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue
Gloucester Street (both sides)
Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Hanover Street (both sides)
Congress Street to Commercial Street
Hereford Street (both sides)
Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Huntington Avenue (northwest/odd side)
Blagden Street to Massachusetts Avenue
Kenmore Street (both sides)
Newbury Street to Beacon Street
Merrimac Street (odd side)
New Chardon Street to Staniford Street, excluding car-share space
Nassau Street (both sides)
Washington Street to Harrison Avenue
Newbury Street (both sides)
Arlington Street to Brookline Avenue
New Chardon Street (both sides)
Merrimac Street to Cambridge Street
Plympton Street (both sides)
Harrison Avenue to Albany Street
Providence Street (both sides)
Arlington Street to Berkeley Street
Raleigh Street (both sides)
Bay State Road to Beacon Street
State Street (both sides)
Washington Street to Congress Street
Stanhope Street (both sides)
Berkeley Street to Clarendon Street
Scotia Street (both sides)
Dalton Street to St. Cecilia Street
St. Cecilia Street (both sides)
Belvidere Street to Boylston Street
Tremont Street (both sides)
Cambridge Street to Stuart Street
Washington Street (both sides)
Bromfield Street to State Street
Oak Street to Nassau Street
Washington Street (east side)
Nassau Street to Kneeland Street
No Stopping Monday Buses Only 10AM to 5PM
Beacon Street (South side/Public Garden side)
Charles Street to Arlington Street