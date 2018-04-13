Green and White Ball Will Dazzle on April 27

With a new home and a new look, Boston’s most anticipated springtime gala, the Friends of the Public Garden’s Green and White Ball, will bloom at a new venue later this month at Four Seasons Hotel Boston. The event’s new partners, Marc Hall Design, Frost Productions and PEAK Event Services, have helped create a fresh look for the elegant evening.

On Friday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m., the Friends’ largest fundraiser of the year will feature a lively cocktail reception with signature drinks and passed hors d’oeuvres, a three-course dinner and dancing with the band Night Shift. Around 300 guests are expected to attend the 21st annual black-tie gala.

This year’s co-Chairs, Tamar Frieze (Back Bay), Ashley Harmon (Beacon Hill), Jackie McCabe (Beacon Hill) and Jessica Schmitz (Beacon Hill), have been hard at work creating a new look and feel for the event.

“We are greatly appreciative of the tremendous community support for the Green and White,” said Back Bay resident and co-chair Tamar Frieze. “We’re excited to be working with our new, generous partners – the Four Seasons, Marc Hall, Frost and PEAK – to give our special guests a beautiful evening with a fresh design deeply rooted in the history of the parks.”

The Ball raises funds to provide care for the Boston Common, Public Garden and Commonwealth Avenue Mall, which has been the mission of the Friends since its inception 48 years ago. The Friends dedicates over $1 million a year to meet the urgent needs of the parks, from annual care and maintenance to major park improvement projects. The Friends also advocates against threats to the parks: from new developments that cast damaging shadows, to large-scale uses that would stress these historic greenspaces.

“Thanks to our incredibly generous supporters, last year’s 20th anniversary Ball exceeded our fundraising goal,” said Beacon Hill resident and co-chair Jackie McCabe. “This enabled the Friends to make unexpected repairs to the vital irrigation systems in the parks and makes possible the design and installation of improved lighting for the Brewer Fountain. It also allows for increased spending on tree and lawn care to ensure the parks remain green, welcoming oases in the heart of our city.”

The Friends works in partnership with the City of Boston Parks and Recreation Department and ensures that the critical natural and structural features of these parks receive the vital care that they need. The Friends conducts major improvement projects like the $4.5 million renovation of the Brewer Fountain Plaza on Boston Common and the $500,000 restoration of the George Robert White Memorial fountain in the Garden.

“All of our work is made possible thanks to the Green and White Ball supporters and many others who give to the Friends throughout the year. We are truly grateful for their commitment to these cherished greenspaces,” said Elizabeth Vizza, executive director of the Friends.

The Honorary Co-Chairs for this year’s gala are Julie and Ronald Druker, and The Druker Company, LTD is a generous Underwriter sponsor of the event.

For tickets and more information, visit www.friendsofthepublicgarden.org.