MFA Boston, Celebrates Spring with Annual “Art In Bloom” Festival of Art and Flowers

The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), celebrates the return of spring with Art in Bloom, taking place Saturday, April 28, through Monday, April 30, following an evening preview on Friday, April 27.

For more than 40 years, the festival has paired art from the MFA’s collection—from ancient to contemporary—with floral interpretations created by 50 New England-area garden clubs. In addition to enjoying colorful arrangements scattered throughout the Museum, visitors can stop by the new Art in Bloom Market, Pop-Up Flower Truck and expanded Garden Cart for unique gifts and treasures, as well as take-home flower arrangements. Throughout the weekend, festival-goers are encouraged to share their best floral photos on social media with #mfaInBloom. Art in Bloom is sponsored by Wilmington Trust. Supporting sponsorship from Fitch Law Partners, Fox Hill Village — Westwood, MA and Restaurant Associates.

A favorite MFA tradition for decades, Art in Bloom highlights art from across the collection and offers a wide range of activities for visitors of all ages. The festival launches with an evening preview of freshly installed arrangements on Friday, April 27 from 5 to 10 pm. Daily events throughout the weekend include tours of arrangements throughout the galleries; floral-arranging demonstrations; snacks and lunch in the Art in Bloom Café among European masterpieces; and outdoor tours on the Museum’s campus and beyond. MFA members can enjoy a members-only viewing with tours, shopping and dining during Member Night on Saturday, April 28, while the Art in Bloom Community Day on Sunday, April 29 offers art-making activities for children and families, as well as performances by local community organizations, including the Boston City Singers. Additionally, special group tours are available beginning Friday evening, and free ikebana demonstrations take place on Saturday.