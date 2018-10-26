Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

October and November are busy months for the BHCA as we get ready for the holidays. Mark your calendars and join us in these special community activities!

Halloween on the Hill, Wednesday, October 31, 4:30-8 p.m.

We have secured Street Closing permits from the City for Halloween on the Hill, an annual tradition that so many neighbors and families look forward to. Come visit us at the BHCA tent on Mt. Vernon Street for treats and surprises.

Evening at Friends House, Thursday, November 8,

6:30- 9 p.m.

Join us for an evening of culture, music and conversation at Beacon Hill Friends House as we present “East of the Sun, West of the Moon”, with performances by Turkish artist and violinist Ceren Türkmenoğlu and classical piano interpretations by Christos Vayenas. Tickets are available online at www.bhcivic.org/upcoming-events. $40 BHCA members, $50 non-members.

Garlands & Greens, Wednesday, November 14,

6-9 p.m.

It’s that time of year again as we get ready to decorate the 1,100 gas lamps all over Beacon Hill for the holidays. Garlands & Greens, a favorite neighborhood tradition, will take place on Wednesday, November 14th, at the Hampshire House. Now in its twenty-third year, Tom Kershaw will once again be our gracious host for this annual event to raise funds for the garlands and bows to adorn the lampposts. Complimentary drinks (2 per ticket), delicious hors d’oeuvres, holiday music, and fabulous prizes from our local businesses are sure to make this a special night. Get your tickets in advance at www.bhcivic.org/upcoming-events for this sell-out event and be a part of holiday decorating. $35 BHCA members, $40 non-members.

Come join us!

If you haven’t yet become a member of the BHCA, we invite you to join. Your input in quality of life issues on the Hill is important to us, and we rely on you our neighbors to bring your comments and concerns to our attention. By joining our membership, you add to the collective voice of the neighborhood and support our work in historic preservation, community development and civic engagement. Please call our office at 617-227-1922 or email the BHCA Executive Director at [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns, or to become a member.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

No meetings.

Other upcoming BHCA Events

First Friday Coffee Hour – November 2 at Panificio

Beacon Hill Meet & Greet – November 5 at 75 Chestnut

Decorating Days – December 1 and 2

47th Annual Beacon Hill Gala – February 9 at the Omni Parker House

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these events.