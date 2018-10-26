Neighborhood Roundup

Friends of the West End Branch annual meeting

The Friends of the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library will hold its annual meeting at the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., on Thursday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

The guest speaker will be Joseph Bagley, city archeologist. The event is open to the public, and light refreshments will be served, but seating is limited.

R.S.V.P. to [email protected]

The West End Community Center Annual Halloween Event

Join us This Sunday, October 28, at 3:30 p.m.

at 1 Congress Street, (under the Government Center Garage) for our Annual Halloween Event.

Bring the kids in costume. Eric Benton Magic.

Starts at 3:30pm. Light refreshments and a treat for the kids. This is a FREE Event!! All are welcome.

Canine Promenade returns to the Esplanade Oct. 27

The Esplanade Association’s eighth annual Canine Promenade returns to the park’s Fiedler Field on Saturday, Oct. 27, beginning at noon.

The one-half mile, two-hour Halloween costume parade around the Esplanade to benefit the park and highlight it as a resource for dog owners will be led this year by radio personality Kennedy Elsey of Mix 104’s “Karson & Kennedy.” Besides the parade, the Promenade will feature games, demos and giveaways, as well as goodie bags for all attendees, courtesy of Pawsh Dog Boutique.

While spectators are welcome to attend the Promenade free of charge, all dogs must be registered to be eligible to receive prizes, as well as goodie bags. The fee is $20, plus a $2.85 service fee, for each dog. For more information, visit http://esplanadeassociation.org.

Talk on sacred spaces at King’s Chapel Parish House

Architect Todd Lee will kick off a new Thursday Night Gatherings series at King’s Chapel Parish House at 64 Beacon St. on Thursday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m.

Join Lee for a slide presentation and discussion on the subject of places of worship and sanctuary. He will present photographs from his travels in more than 40 countries, drawing upon his 60 years of architectural practice and designs for more than a dozen spiritual locations. He will share more than a hundred images of religious spaces and places, asking the question, “What is it about this particular culture and time that was needed to develop this form?”

The event is free and open to the public. R.S.V.P. to [email protected] Call 617-227-2155 for more information.

Celebrate Halloween with the Nichols House Museum

The Nichols House Museum, located at 55 Mt. Vernon St., will host “Nichols After Dark Dearly Departed: Death and Mourning in 19th-Century” on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 25 and 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

At this time, guests will tour the museum’s mourning-clad period rooms and learn how death was very much a part of life in the 19th century, as well as the grieving practices that took place in the home. Objects of mourning, including clothing, jewelry and accessories, will be on view from the Nichols House Museum’s own collection, as well as objects on loan from the William Hickling Prescott House and a local private collection. Black clothing is admired but not required, and a reception with seasonal beer and treats will follow.

Tickets are $25 general admission and $20 for Nichols House Museum members. Call 617-227-6993 or e-mail [email protected] for more information.

WalkBoston’s ‘Step On It’ scavenger hunt coming Oct. 27

Join WalkBoston for the “Step on It” sidewalk scavenger hunt through downtown Boston on Saturday, Oct. 27, starting at 1 p.m.

Participants (teams of one to six people) will receive clues challenging them to find specific items embedded or engraved in the Downtown Boston sidewalks and pathways. Bonus questions provide opportunities for groups to earn additional points. Answer the questions/riddles and travel as a team to each spot. Take a team picture showing the answer. No vehicles or rideshares are needed; all locations are within walking distance.

Document it on Twitter or Instagram using the official event hashtag #StepOnItBoston. Make sure to include teammates in the photos. Once all the riddles and locations are found, meet at Scholars Bistro (25 School St.) for the post-hunt celebration and prizes for top finishers, with free entry for paid participants. Prizes are generously donated by local businesses and valued over $1,000 One-hundred percent of all proceeds will support WalkBoston, a non-profit organization dedicated to making Massachusetts more walkable.

For more information, visit https://walkboston.org/StepOnIt.

Harvest Fest and Costume Party return to Phillips Street Play Area

Friends of the Phillips Street Play Area presents its eighth annual Harvest Fest and Halloween Costume Party at the Phillips Street Play Area, located on Phillips Street between Anderson and Gardener streets, on Sunday, Oct. 28, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The event will feature entertainment, games crafts, face-painting and a paper-airplane contest, as well as prizes for kids in costume and a bake sale to support the Friends group. Free refreshments will be provided courtesy of Peet’s Coffee and Whole Foods. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Hidden Gallery happenings

The Hidden Gallery at 25 Myrtle St. will hold a reception on Saturday, Oct. 27, from noon to 5 p.m., as well as a Holiday Art Show on Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 8 and 9 and Dec. 16 and 16, from noon to 5 p.m.

Also, gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Call 617-419-0527 for more information.

King’s Chapel’s Tuesday Recitals

King’s Chapel, 58 Tremont St., presents its Tuesday Recitals. Admission is by suggested donation of $5 per person; the donations are given to the performing musicians. Programs begin at 12:15 p.m. and last approximately 35 minutes; for more information, call 617-227-2155.

Programming includes Jordan Prescott on the C.B. Fisk organ performing works by Pinkham, Rorem, Selby and Sowerby on Oct. 30; Alan Weiss (flute) and Ann Rosandich (oboe), with Heinrich Christensen (organ), performing works by Bach, Telemann and Vivaldi on Nov. 6; “The 21st Century Cello,” with cellist Ben Swartz performing works by Adams, Radulescu and Sollima on Nov. 13: Patrick Hawkins on the C.B. Fisk organ performing works by Bach, Lübeck and more on Nov. 20; and “Songs of Wild Imaginings,” with Rob Flax (violin-voice-guitar), on Nov. 27.

‘Italian Heritage Film Series’ at West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., presents the “Italian Heritage Film Series,” concluding with a screening of “Bellissima” (1951, 108 minutes, not rated) on Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 3 p.m.

Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

‘Make Civility Great Again’ at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., hosts “Make Civility Great Again” – a talk and book-signing – on Thursday, Nov. 8, at 6:15 p.m. At this time, authors Kim Kerrigan and Steven Wells will discuss their book “Making Civility Great Again: Improving Face to Face Communication in the Age of Chaos.” They will talk about the basics of civil conversation and give you suggestions to help minimize negative discussions, especially when faced with controversial topics. By engaging with these tips, you will help restore peace, honor and civility in your life and the life of all Americans.

Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

‘Rock the Holidays Film Series’ at West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., presents “Rock the Holidays Film Series,” including screenings of “Jailhouse Rock” (1956, 96 minutes, not rated) on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m.; “La Bamba “ (1987, 108 minutes, Rated PG-13) on Wednesday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m.; “The Blues Brothers” (1980, 133 minutes, Rated R) on Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m.; “The Buddy Holly Story” (1978, 114 minutes, Rated PG) on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m.; “Almost Famous” (2000, 123 minutes, Rated R) on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m.; “School of Rock” (2003, 109 minutes, Rated PG-13) on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 3 p.m.; and “The Commitments” (1991,117 minutes, Rated R) on Wednesday, Dec. 26, at 3 p.m.;

Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

‘Messiah’ sing-along at Church on the Hill

In 1818 the “Messiah” had its first full performance in Boston. Also, in that year, the Boston Society of the New Jerusalem/Church on the Hill was founded. Join Church on the Hill, 140 Bowdoin St., to celebrate these two momentous events on Thursday, Nov. 29, at 7:30 p.m.

The special-guest conductor will be Danica A. Buckley, leading the vocal soloists and orchestral musicians in a sing-along performance of Handel’s magnificent music, including “Part I” and the “Hallelujah Chorus.” Join in the singing or be part of the audience.

The ticket price is $18.18 (the entire box-office proceeds and donations will go to support underprivileged young musicians). Bring your copy of the musical score or purchase a score at the door. This venue is handicap accessible.

For more information, phone 617-523-4575 or visit http://churchonthehillboston.org.

West End Branch Library annual holiday party

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., presents its annual holiday party on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m.

The event will feature live music by vocalist Will McMillan, accompanied by Joe Reid on keyboards, performing classic songs by Judy Garland, as well as winter classics such as “Jingle Bells,” Sleigh Ride,” Winter Wonderland,” “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “The Christmas Song” and “Silent Night.” Refreshments will be served. Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

‘Italian Heritage Film Series’ at West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., presents the “Italian Heritage Film Series,” including screenings of “Roma” (1971, 120 minutes, Rated R) on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 3 p.m.

Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

Nichols House Museum seeking volunteer tour guides

The Nichols House Museum welcomes volunteers to join the museum as tour guides.

Guides provide vital support to the museum by leading high-quality tours to diverse audiences and communities. Hours are flexible, and orientation and training throughout the month of March are required. Guides receive complimentary admission to the museum and all museum programming events. There are also regular opportunities for complimentary, behind-the-scenes visits to other local museums and cultural organizations. Applicants should be interested in history, architecture, and decorative arts, and enjoy interacting with visitors of all ages. Tour Guides typically commit to half or full-day shifts.

To apply, complete the application form available on the museum’s homepage, www.nicholshousemuseum.org.

BSNJ Community Children’s Chorus

The Boston Society of The New Jerusalem (BSNJ) Community Children’s Chorus is a comprehensive musical training program for children in the third through seventh grades.

Your child will be participating in a program that promotes: the love of music, expressive singing, teamwork-cooperative learning, building new friendships, self-assessment and the fun of being in an outstanding program.

The group meets at 140 Bowdoin St. on Saturday mornings. Tuition is free for any child with a Greater Boston-area address. All levels of singing ability are welcome. To register, contact Carlton Doctor at 617-523-4575 or visit www.churchonthehillboston.org (click on “music.”)

BSNJ/The Church On The Hill sponsors this initiative, but we are not promoting any religious ideology.

Learn new game at West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library at

151 Cambridge St. offers Chinese-style Mahjong on the second and fourth Fridays of the month from 2 to 4 p.m.

Mahjong is a tile-based game that originated in China during the Qing dynasty that is commonly played by four players. While similar to the Western card game rummy, it uses 144 tiles instead of cards. Instructors are Likam Lie and Nancy Martin.

Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

‘Coloring for Adults’ at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., presents “Color Your World: Coloring for Adults“ on Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m.

At this time, the library will supply coloring pages, colored pencils, markers and crayons, or bring your own supplies if you prefer. Feel free to drop in between these hours.

Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

Spanish/English Language Exchange

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., presents the Spanish/English Language Exchange/Intercambio de Idiomas en Inglés y Español on Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m.

At this time, English speakers can practice Spanish and Spanish speakers can practice English in this fun, informal conversation class.

Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

BSNJ Community Children’s Chorus

The Boston Society of The New Jerusalem (BSNJ) Community Children’s Chorus is a comprehensive musical training program for children in Grades 3 to 7.

Your child will be participating in a program that promotes: the love of music, expressive singing, teamwork-cooperative learning, building new friendships, self-assessment and the fun of being in a well organized program.

The rehearsals take place at 140 Bowdoin St. on Tuesday afternoons. Tuition is free for any child with a Boston address. All levels of singing ability are welcome. To sign up, please contact Mr. Doctor at 617-523-4575 or visit www.churchonthehillboston.org (click on “music”).

The Church on the Hill sponsors this initiative but we are not promoting any religious ideology.

‘Preschool Story Hour’ at West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, 151 Cambridge St., offers the “Preschool Story Hour” on Tuesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Children, ages 3 to 5, and their caregivers join the children’s librarian for weekly stories, songs, rhymes and movement. This is a high-energy story time, and families, daycare and school groups are all welcome to drop in.

ESL conversation group resumes meeting at West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., welcomes the English as a Second Language (ESL) conversation group every Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Come and practice your English language skills with other newcomers and a facilitator.

West End Playgroup meets Tuesday mornings

The West End Community Center, located at 1 Congress St., welcomes the West End Playgroup on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. through the fall and winter.

This is a free drop-in time to let kids play and adults chat with one another. Small toy donations are welcome.

‘Toddler Time’ at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, 151 Cambridge St., presents “Toddler Time” on Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

At this time, children ages 18 months to 3 years and their caregivers join the children’s librarian for developmentally appropriate stories, rhymes, movement, and songs. Drop-in for families, and groups, should contact the library ahead of time at 617-523-3957.

Get homework help at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., offers homework help every Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Get help from a Boston Public Schools teacher. No appointment necessary; simply drop in with your homework.

Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

Compassionate Friends group reaches out to bereaved parents and families

The Boston Chapter of The Compassionate Friends (TCF) meets at Trinity Church on the first Tuesday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. TCF is a national self-help, mutual-assistance organization offering friendship, understanding and hope to bereaved parents and their families. Call

617-539-6424 or e-mail [email protected] for more information.

MGH seeking volunteers

Massachusetts General Hospital Volunteer Department is seeking volunteers for its very busy office. Candidates must have excellent interpersonal skills in dealing with a broad international community of volunteers, as well as the ability to handle multiple tasks. Various shifts are available.

Contact Kim Northrup at 617-724-1826 for more information.

West End Food Pantry seeking donations

The West End Food Pantry needs help to continue serving its more than 120 clients per month. They welcome donations to replenish the supply of food that they give out to hungry residents in the neighborhood.

The pantry is located in the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library and is staffed by volunteers from ABCD’s North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center. Non-perishable (canned and boxed) items are being sought, including rice, pasta, canned tuna, canned chicken, chili, beans, vegetables, cereal, soups, cup of noodles, etc.

Donations can be left at the library, 151 Cambridge St., on Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteers needed for hot meal program

The North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC), located at 1 Michelangelo St., serves a hot, fresh, home-cooked lunch to seniors in the neighborhood Mondays and Fridays, and is looking for two volunteers to help with shopping, food preparation, cooking, serving and clean-up. The non-profit providing services and programs to low-income residents of the North End, West End and Beacon Hill is looking for volunteers who can assist with the whole meal from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a Monday and/or Friday, but can make arrangements to fit your schedule.

Contact Maria Stella Gulla, director, at 617-523-8125, ext. 201, via e-mail at [email protected] for more information.

Introduction to laptops, eReaders and iPads at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, 151 Cambridge St., offers an introduction to laptops, eReaders and iPads by appointment only. Get the most out of your eReader or Laptop. Receive tips and guidance during these one-on-one sessions. Call Branch Librarian, Helen Bender at617-523-3957 or e-mail HYPERLINK “mailto:[email protected]” [email protected] to set up an appointment.

Yoga for seniors at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, 151 Cambridge St., presents yoga for seniors every Tuesday from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. Classes are led by Tatiana Nekrasova, a certified yoga instructor.

Volunteer at Spaulding Rehab

Stay active, meet new people and be connected with your community by volunteering at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. Staff members will match your skills and interests to a volunteer opportunity. The hospital is currently recruiting volunteers, ages 18 and up, for two- to three-hour-a-week shifts for a minimum of six to 12 months commitment. Visit HYPERLINK “http://www.spauldingnetwork.org” www.spauldingnetwork.org for more information.

After-work tai chi group at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, 151 Cambridge St., welcomes after-work tai chi group every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. Come and try this low impact energy exercise with yang-style tai chi instructor Arthur Soo-Hoo.

Give blood and getaway this fall with the MGH Blood Donor Center

Fly away with the MGH Blood Donor Center this fall. Donate blood at the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Blood Donor Center or on an MGH Bloodmobile in your area to enter to win a roundtrip flight for two on AirTran Airways in September, Porter Airlines in October or JetBlue Airways in November. For more information about blood donation at the MGH Blood Donor Center or to find a bloodmobile near you, visit www.massgeneral.org/blooddonor or call 617-726-8177.

Volunteers needed for American Cancer Society cosmetic sessions

The American Cancer Society is currently seeking volunteers for the “Look Good…Feel Better” sessions held at Tufts Medical Center, 800 Washington St. “Look Good . . . Feel Better” is a free program that teaches cancer patients hands-on cosmetic techniques to help them cope with appearance-related side effects from chemotherapy and/or radiation treatments. Cosmetologists certified and trained by the American Cancer Society conduct the sessions, which are non-medical and do not promote any product line. Volunteers are needed to assist the cosmetologist conducting the session and are responsible for set-up, cleanup, and any other needs of the program. Programs are held from noon to 2 p.m., one Monday every other month. For more information or to volunteer, contact Nanyamka Hales at 781-314-2611 or via e-mail at HYPERLINK “http://backbaysun.com:2095/3rdparty/squirrelmail/src/compose.php?send_to=Nanyamka.Hales%40cancer.org”[email protected], or visit cancer.org.

Be a friend to elderly in need

FriendshipWorks seeks caring people to offer help and support to isolated elders in the Boston area. Volunteers are needed to provide companionship and assist elders with tasks such as reading, organizing, or going for a walk – lend an hour each week and gain a friend and a new perspective. Volunteers also needed to escort elders to and from medical appointments. No car is needed and hours are flexible. For more information or to apply online, visit HYPERLINK “http://www.fw4elders.org” www.fw4elders.org or call 617-482-1510.

Local residents needed to drive cancer patients to and from treatment

The American Cancer Society is in great need of Road to Recovery volunteers to drive local cancer patients to and from their chemotherapy and/or radiation treatments. An integral part of treating cancer successfully is making sure cancer patients receive their treatments, but many find making transportation arrangements is a challenge. The American Cancer Society provided more than 19,000 rides to cancer patients in New England last year, but needs new volunteer drivers to keep up with the demand for transportation.

Make a difference in the fight against cancer by becoming a volunteer driver for the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery. Drivers use their own vehicle to drive patients to and from their treatments. The schedule for volunteers is flexible, and treatment appointments take place weekdays, primarily during business hours. If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a volunteer driver for Road to Recovery, contact your American Cancer Society at 800-227-2345 or visit HYPERLINK “http://www.cancer.org/”www.cancer.org.

Join the Downtown Boston Rotary Club

The Downtown Boston Rotary Club, the first new Rotary Club in Boston in 100 years, holds meetings at the UMass Club in the Financial District on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 6 to 7:15 p.m.

For more information, visit HYPERLINK “http://www.dbrotary.org” www.dbrotary.org or call 617-535-1950.