Former Charles St Inn to Become Hotel Again

The city’s Zoning Board of Appeals voted to support an application that would allow the former Charles Street Inn to revert from short-term rentals back to its previous use as a hotel on Oct. 30 at City Hall.

The applicant, 94 Charles Street Residential LLC, has proposed changing the use of nine residential apartments to just as many executive suites.

Brent Berc and Will Avanessian, principals of Boston Real Estate Collaborative, purchased the hotel at 94 Charles St. in 2012 before converting its rooms to short-term rental units.

Scott Kirkwood, operations manager of the development, management and investment company, said the proposed change comes in response to a citywide ordinance, which aims to better regulates short-term rentals and goes into effect next year.

Yissel Guerrero, Mayor Martin Walsh’s neighborhood liaison for Beacon Hill, said the mayor’s office supports the application, adding that the city has also received a letter of non-opposition from the Beacon Hill Civic Association in regard to the proposal.

Also, the board green-lit architect Donald Mills’ application to extend office use from the second to fourth floors of the Charles Street Meeting House, located at 70 Charles St., to the ground floor and basement, both of which currently serve as residential space.

The applicant’s attorney said the project would result in an increase of 325 square feet, but have no effect on the exterior of the building.

Mills said the applicant is also working with Historic New England, which has a historic restriction on the building and reviews it annually.

Guerrero said the mayor’s office supports the proposal, which has garnered a letter of non-opposition from the Beacon Hill Civic Association, as well as positive feedback at city-sponsored abutters’ meeting.

In another matter, the board approved Edward Howland’s application to construct a new roof-deck and a headhouse with retractable hatch at the four-story brownstone, located at 83 Charles St., neither of which would be visible from a public way.

Attorney Johanna Schneider said the proposal has received a letter of non-opposition from the Civic Association, as well as certificate of appropriateness from the Beacon Hill Architectural Committee.

Guerrero said the mayor’s office supports the application.