Copley Square Tree Lighting Set for Nov 26

Mayor Martin J. Walsh, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, and The Friends of Copley Square welcome the holidays with the annual Copley Square Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 26, from 5 to 6 p.m.

The free event will feature appearances by Mayor Walsh, NECN’s Jenny Johnson, Santa Claus and Rudolph along with musical performances by vocalist Mark “Sing” Robertson, the Boston Children’s Chorus, the Boston Pops Brass Quintet, and Berklee College of Music’s own Natalie Daniela Castro Diaz.

Light refreshments will be provided by Drake’s Cakes, KIND Snacks, HP Hood LLC, and the dairy farm families of New England and Must Be The Milk. The Fairmont Copley Plaza will host a family reception immediately following for all in attendance. The reception will include cookie decorating, photos with Santa and treats from the Fairmont Copley Plaza.

For additional information, call the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at 617-635-4505. To learn more about The Friends of Copley Square, visit www.friendsofcopleysquare.org.