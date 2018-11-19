Gym Proposed above Harvard Gardens

REPS Fitness Studio intends to open its third gym above Harvard Gardens at 316 Cambridge St.

Renvil Doman, owner and manager of REFS, which also has locations at 125 Charles St. on Beacon Hill and 781 Centre St. in Jamaica Plain, as well as Beacon Hill Yoga at 57 Phillips St., intends to open the new facility on the second floor of the building at the corner of Cambridge and Grove streets.

“We just want to keep it simple,” Doman said, adding that the space would be split to two parts to accommodate both indoor cycling and personal fitness simultaneously.

Doman, who received a vote on non-opposition on his application from the Beacon Hill Civic Association Zoning and Licensing Committee last week, is seeking a variance from the city because the Zoning Code that applies to Beacon Hill prohibits any fitness-related use as a “gym/fitness center.”

Doman said he has yet to schedule a hearing date with the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals to review his application.