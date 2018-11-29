Police Briefs 11-27-2018

Beacon Hill Beat

Larceny from Motor Vehicle

11/04/18 – The victim reported she parked her 2017 Honda Civic on West Cedar Street at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 3, but when she returned at about 11:30 a.m. the next day, the passenger’s side window was smashed, and a laptop and bag and personal papers were removed from the vehicle.

Vandalism to Motor Vehicle

11/07/18 – A Mt. Vernon St. resident reported she parked her 2019 Mercedes Cl in her garage at approximately 8 p.m. on Nov. 6, but upon returning to the vehicle at around 10 a.m. the next day, she found it broken into and vandalized. The vehicle driver’s side rear passenger window was broken and dents to the doors were visible. No property was reported missing at this time.