Former John Jeffries House to become ‘The Whitney’

The former John Jeffries House at 170 Charles St. will become “The Whitney” when it reopens as a boutique hotel this spring.

Boston-based developer Related Beal, which purchased the building from Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary (MEEI) for $40 million in 2016, has undertaken an extensive rehabilitation of the property and constructed a 12,000-square foot addition on the site of the surface parking lot adjacent to Savenor’s Market at Charles and Cambridge streets. Besides 66 guest rooms, the new hotel will feature a courtyard, garden space, restaurant and bar. HHM Hospitality of Harrisburg, Pa., will manage its operations. The Whitney’s exteriors have been designed by local/ Boston-based architect H+A Architects and landscape designer Matthew Cunningham Landscape Design.

“The Whitney will deliver a new luxury boutique hotel concept to Boston’s charming Beacon Hill neighborhood. The spaces were designed with a residential feel in mind to pay homage to the area’s rich history and gracious townhomes,” said Patrick Sweeney, Managing Director at Related Beal. “We are excited to welcome hotel guests and nearby residents alike to gather in our intimate outdoor garden and restaurant.”

The new hotel is named for Henry Melville Whitney, a local industrialist who died at age 83 in 1923 in Brookline.