Holiday Happenings

‘Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll’ returns Dec. 6

The Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll presents the annual “Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll” on Thursday, Dec. 6, with many returning crowd-pleasers, including the Back Bay Ringers, the Brass Quartet, the Apollo Club, Kings Chapel carolers and everyone’s favorite – the complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides by Bridal Carriage Co., Inc. Both sides on the five blocks of Charles Street between Cambridge and Beacon streets will be closed to vehicles from 6 to 9 p.m., clearing the way for holiday shoppers to visit neighborhood restaurants, shops and businesses while enjoying free snacks and refreshments. Santa Claus will in attendance for the 7 p.m. tree-lighting at Mt. Vernon and Charles streets, .

2018 SoWa WINTER FESTIVAL EXTENDS FOR TWO WEEKENDS

‘Tis the season for the fourth annual SoWa Winter Festival. Now over two weekends, join SoWa for the biggest winter shopping village and holiday festival in Boston. You’ll find the perfect handmade gifts, sip on winter cocktails, and discover the best of the SoWa Art + Design District.

-Weekend 1

Fri., Dec. 7: 5-9 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 8: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 9: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The SoWa Winter Festival is family friendly and free to attend.

ELLIS SOUTH END HOLIDAY PARTY

The annual Ellis South End Neighborhood Association Holiday Party will take place on Sunday, Dec. 9, in the Elephant Walk on 1415 Washington St., 5:30 p.m. Please bring an unwrapped toy for an Ellis Memorial child in need this holiday season. $60 per person, $70 for non-members. R.S.V.P. by Nov. 30.

CAROLING IN HAYES PARK

On Sunday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m., join the Friends of Hayes Park for a caroling party in the park. Bring your family and friends for an old-fashioned gathering of seasonal singing. We’ll bring hot cider, cookies and songbooks.

And please bring a donation of canned or non-perishable goods for the South End Neighborhood Service Center Food Pantry.

SANTA SPEEDO RUN

The annual Santa Speedo Run will take place on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 1-1:30 p.m. It will start and end at Lir Tavern and Whiskey’s at the corner of Gloucester and Boylston Streets. The run is limited to the first 700 registrants, and raises money for the Play Ball! Foundation, which funds sports in Boston middle schools. Registration is $30.

GIFTS + GLAM: Dec. 6 from 5-7 p.m.

Gifts + Glam is a holiday shopping event that will feature exclusive shopping discounts, styling tips, mini-makeovers, snacks, cocktails, and holiday fun! Visit the check-in table by Club Monaco to pick up an event program.

Welcome Hour with Wine, Beer and Soft Drinks

Reserve by sending your check, payable to NABB, in the amount of $90 to Nancy Olson; 255 Beacon Street # 24; Boston, MA 02116. On the check, please indicate choice of entrée, be it Chicken, Salmon or Polenta.

EIGHT STREETS HOLIDAY CHEER

The Eight Streets Neighborhood Association will host its annual Holiday Cheer party on Tuesday, Dec. 11, from 6-8 p.m. in the Boston Eagle, corner of Dwight and Tremont Streets. Please join neighbors and friends for some holiday cheer. Come to enjoy free pizza and a cash bar. Stay to meet new friends, talk about neighborhood happenings and maybe even win at a free raffle.

Please RSVP if possible.

NABB FAUSA CHRISTMAS LUNCHEON

Save the Date! The NABB Fausa Christmas Luncheon will take place on Tues., Dec. 11, at noon in The College Club, 44 Commonwealth Ave. It is hosted by Nancy Thornley.

HOLIDAY EVENTS AT THE PRUDENTIAL CENTER

SANTA IN THE CITY: Now through December 24

Capture the magic of the holiday season and bring the kids for a special photo with Santa in his Winter Wonderland located in Belvidere Arcade. A variety of photo packages are available, starting at $19.99.

PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA: November 28 and December 11 from 6-8pm

Bring in your favorite furry friend for a photo with Santa! Santa will be hosting two Pet Photo Nights this holiday season in partnership with local nonprofit MSPCA Boston Adoption Center. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) is a national and international leader in animal protection and veterinary medicine, providing direct hands-on care for thousands of animals each year. Founded in 1868, the MSPCA is the second-oldest humane society in the United States including their non-profit veterinary hospitals, Angell Animal Medical Centers. The MSPCA will be on-site both evenings to meet and greet your furry friends.

All customers (or furry friends) must pre-register for Pet Photo Night. You will be asked to present your ticket at the event. Photo packages vary.

SENSORY-FRIENDLY SANTA: December 8 from 9-11am

Prudential Center is thrilled to partner with Partners for Youth with Disabilities on a special morning for children with disabilities. Sensory-Friendly Santa invites children with disabilities and their families to enjoy time with Santa in a non-stimulating, controlled and welcoming environment. There will also be a sensory holiday craft table and project area to make holiday cards to be donated to veterans, and hot cocoa for you! Partners for Youth with Disabilities empowers youth with disabilities to reach their full potential by providing transformative mentoring programs, youth development opportunities, and inclusion expertise. They offer four direct-service programs for youth with disabilities in the Boston area, provide services to help other organizations become more inclusive, and advocate on behalf of mentoring and inclusion both nationally and internationally.

31 NIGHTS OF LIGHT…10TH ANNIVERSARY: December 1-31

Celebrating 10 years of raising awareness for our community of nonprofit groups and the causes they tirelessly support, Prudential Center will shine a light on Boston nonprofit organizations this holiday season. Each night of December, the top of Prudential Tower is lit a different color in support of that night’s partner. 31 Nights of Light was created to help community organizations gain key visibility during the holiday season. Participating groups will “flip the switch” each night, with a host of musical performances and speakers each night. From Rosies’ Place, Boston Bruins Foundation and Cradles to Crayons there are some amazing organizations being highlighted.