Kolesar Promoted to Associate at RODE Architects

RODE Architects, a collaborative design and architecture firm, is proud to announce that it has promoted Beacon Hill resident Shelley Kolesar to Associate. Kolesar was recognized for her dedication to the firm, superior client service and design ability, as well as mentorship and care for the profession. The promotions cover positions across the full range of the firm’s capabilities, from operations to interior design.

“Our team is a truly unique group of individuals, and we inspire each other to achieve success and find the most amazing solutions for our clients. This group in particular represents our best skills, attitude, and sense of service,” said Kevin Deabler, Principal. “It’s important to recognize our leaders as the breadth of our work is increasing. We see these promotions, our very first at RODE, as a critical step in forming the future of firm.”

Kolesar, is responsible for the firm’s human resources, financials, and overall operations. Kolesar has been with the organization since 2013 and brings close to two decades of professional experience, including industry-specific expertise to help navigate the business forward. At RODE, she has presided over an exciting period of firm-wide growth and cultural transformation. Originally from Ballston Spa, N.Y., Kolesar now resides in Boston, and is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire.

RODE’s projects have received dozens of industry accolades and awards over the years and RODE was awarded among BostInno’s 50 on Fire in 2016. For current employment opportunities, please visit www.rodearchitects.com.