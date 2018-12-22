Sara Campbell Clothing Store Showcases Eleanor Score’s Artwork

Eleanor Score recently stopped by the Sara Campbell to buy a pair of cashmere gloves, but left with an invitation to showcase her artwork last Thursday, Dec. 13, at the women’s clothing store at 84 Chestnut St.

Score, longtime Beacon Hill resident and wife of antiques dealer Stephen Score, cites the French Impressionists and Matisse and Raul Dufy as her biggest influences for the large oil paintings she created in Provincetown, as well as smaller oil paintings depicting the Public Garden and “treasured objects from [her] new garret on Lime Street.” The exhibit also featured some of Score’s collage paintings on old worm board featuring images of an angel and a sailboat.

“It was a glorious extended summer by the water so you’ll see seagulls, sunrises over the harbor, fishing boats, a mermaid even,” Score wrote, “It is such an important thing for a artist to share her vision. I really am not satisfied just to see God’s beauty. I have to paint it , try to capture it somehow as best I can.”

Kate Fini, the store’s manager, said hosting an art exhibit was a first for Sara Campbell.

“We’re so excited because this is our first event with a local artist,” Fini said.” It’s kind of our first cultural event within the Beacon Hill community.”

Meanwhile, longtime Beacon Hill resident Richard Perkins played piano for the occasion.