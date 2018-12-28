BHAC Again Votes to Continue Decision on 60 Chestnut Street

After another hour-long discussion on the matter, the Beacon Hill Architectural Commission was again unable to reach a resolution on the violation regarding the single-family home at 60 Chestnut St. during its Dec. 20 hearing at City Hall.

The applicant, John Holland of the Boston commercial and residential development firm Holland Companies, returned to the commission for a third time regarding the installation of a deck railing at the rear garage and HVAC condensers on the garage roof, as well proposed mesh screening in front of them. The commission previously reviewed the violation on Sept. 20 and Oct. 18.

This time, Holland came to the commission with three possible resolutions – one using copper flashing to obscure view of the condensers from Branch Street; another to lower the height of the condensers to where they aren’t visible from Branch Street; and a third to reconfigure the deck railing.

But Kenneth Taylor, commission chair, took Holland to task for not providing adequate renderings for any of these proposals.

“This project has suffered from a lack of information,” Taylor said. “The site and size of the condensers are indeterminate at this point.”

Taylor added that while the commission had previously approved an extension of the deck, the applicant “came back with something much different.”

In regard to another violation concerning at 45A Hancock St., the commission unanimously denied an application to lower the level of the windows to the sidewalk level; install a new window sash, frames and trim; and extend the sidewalk to the foundation.

Moreover, the commission unanimously voted to approve an application to renovate a single-story home at 86 Chestnut St. that was once home to a first-floor storefront. This matter was continued from the Nov. 15 hearing.

The commission also unanimously approved an application for 8 Joy St. to create a new rear window opening and install a window at the rear elevation, as well as a deck and railing at the roof level, with the proviso that the proposed deck isn’t visible from a public way.

In another matter, the commission voted unanimously to deny without prejudice an application to install railings at the front and lower entries of 40 Hancock St.

Commission member Miguel Rosales instructed applicant, Bart Stanco, to “come back with drawings in scale.”

Meanwhile, the commission gave the green light to an application it had previously approved two years ago to replace an existing deck and skylight on the roof at 70 Revere St. on the condition that the deck not be visible from a public way.