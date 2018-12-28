BHWF Packed the Party for a Rockin’ Good Jingle Mingle

Beacon Hill Women’s Forum (BHWF) kept holiday spirits high in the neighborhood with their annual holiday event on Tuesday, Dec. 18. Cheerful laughter could be heard in the Hampshire House where members and their guests gathered to celebrate the festive season during their last forum of 2018. Attendees enjoyed reminiscing the year and sharing holiday plans over delectable cocktail specials and a luscious spread of finger foods.

The merry and elegant evening mceed by Martha McAllister and Patricia Carucci (BHWF Connections Coordinators), featured a slew of lively entertainment and a raffle of an array of gifts generously provided by local businesses. “The Beaconettes,” a dancing trio comprising of Senaida Bautista (president), Patricia Arroyo (programs director) and Katherine Hammes were the first to take the floor. Dressed in fluffy red and white dresses topped with tall toy soldier hats, their coordinated high kicks and intricate hand movements, choreographed by Richelle Gewertz, instantly delighted the guests. A circle gathered around Jazz singer and BHWF Founder, Lisa Macalaster as she entertained the cheering crowd with holiday classics. Her husband, Spencer Macalaster joined in for a duet. The program also featured mezzo-soprano Jessica Speece (Feast with Friends Coordinator), whose stunning voice captivated the audience throughout her solo performance. Joyful laughter erupted when “The Chestnuts” group fittingly sang “The Christmas Song.” Pianist Jesse Mattison and saxophonist Glen Cunningham’s splendid tunes provided the accompaniment for the songs. The entire room burst into song and dance for the Christmas carol sing-along that concluded the evening. For the last song, “12 Days of Christmas,” attendees organized into groups and enacted each of the “gifts” in the lyrics while singing, with sponsor Tom Kershaw starting them off with the verse for day one.

BHWF is a nonprofit social club whose goal is building community by bringing together all women living in Beacon Hill and its surrounding neighborhoods. Monthly speaker forums meet on the second Tuesday of each month, with renowned chef Joanne Chang (owner of Flour and Myers + Chang) being the first speaker after the holidays, on Jan. 8, 2019. Member activities outside of the monthly forums are additional occasions for members to get to know each other. These include the “Afterglow” late-night gathering after each forum, “Backyard Adventures” outings around the city, “Feast with Friends” monthly dinner series, “The Acorns” mothers’ group, “The Chestnuts” group activities for 50 and plus ladies, and “The Willows” group for fun-loving ladies of all ages interested in discovering trendy spots. For more information and to purchase membership, visit www.beaconhillwomensforum.org.