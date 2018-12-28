Conservation Law Foundation Honors Rep Joseph P Kennedy III at Sold-Out Biennial Gala

Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) hosted its biennial gala on Monday, Dec. 3, hosting more than 450 attendees at the John Joseph Moakley Courthouse in Boston. The sold-out event honored the commitment of local heroes from every New England state for their efforts in protecting the region’s environment. The organization also recognized Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III with its President’s Award.

“Rep. Kennedy and the group of local heroes we are honoring tonight have devoted their time, energy, and passion to defending our homes, protecting the health of our children, and supporting the vibrancy of our communities,” said Bradley Campbell, president of CLF. “In these uncertain times, the work that CLF does here at home in New England has never been more important or more urgent. Without our donors, our volunteers, and our partners this work would be impossible.”

“For decades, the Conservation Law Foundation has answered the urgency of climate change and environmental threats with action and leadership,” said Rep. Kennedy. “When we defeat climate change, it will be because our neighbors united against this common threat and fought for our communities together. To share the stage with local heroes from across New England tonight was deeply humbling and inspiring.”

In addition to Rep. Kennedy, CLF honored the following local heroes from across New England:

Exit 4 Open Space, Vermont

Charlene Lovett, Mayor of Claremont, New Hampshire

Protect South Portland, Maine

Mothers Out Front, Massachusetts

Rhode Islanders leading the fight against Invenergy

Yale Law School Ludwig Center for Community and Economic Development, Connecticut

WBUR senior environmental reporter Bruce Gellerman served as emcee. Other guests included

Congresswoman Katherine Clark, former Congressman Chet Atkins, CLF Board of Trustees Chair Sara Molyneaux and her husband Don Law, Gala Committee Chair Sharon Malt and her husband Brad, sponsors Laury and Nancy Coolidge and The Boston Foundation, as well as Board of Trustees member Thaleia Schlesinger, former CLF President Doug Foy, and corporate sponsor Jay Cashman.

Corporate sponsors included Anbaric Development Partners, The Plymouth Rock Foundation and Jim and Cathy Stone, Stonyfield, Berkeley Building Company, Edible Maine, First Republic Bank, Kanner and Whiteley, LLC, New England, BioLabs, Inc., and Tremont Strategies.