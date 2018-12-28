Philip Johnston to Join Rogerson Communities Board

Rogerson Communities is pleased to announce the addition of Philip Johnston to its board of directors, effective January, 2019. Rogerson’s Board provides leadership in carrying out the organization’s mission to provide affordable, supportive housing for low and moderate income elders and innovative adult day health, fitness and memory loss programs throughout greater Boston.

Philip Johnston is President and founder of Philip W. Associates. He served as Massachusetts Secretary of Human Services under former Gov. Michael Dukakis from 1984 – 1991 where he was responsible for overseeing the administration’s commitment to expand affordable housing for individuals, families and the elderly. Johnston served as the director of the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial in Washington, D.C. prior to being appointed by President Clinton as New England Director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where he served from 1993 until 1996.

“I am excited to have this opportunity to work with Rogerson on issues that I have cared deeply about throughout my career,” Johnston said. “I can’t think of more important issues impacting society today than affordable housing, poverty, behavioral health and providing essential services to our elders and the disabled. Rogerson Communities has been a visionary leader in all of these areas and it is a privilege to be a part of that mission.”

Rogerson’s President and CEO Walter Ramos has known Johnston for many years through their work in public service. Ramos stated, “Phil’s lifelong commitment and career in health and human services aligns with Rogerson’s purpose to create communities where older adults and the disabled can thrive no matter what their income. He fully appreciates the critical need for building more affordable housing and the cost effectiveness of adult day health programs. His appointment will certainly build on the expertise of our Board.”

Founded in 1860, Rogerson develops and manages affordable housing for low-income elders throughout greater Boston’s diverse neighborhoods. Its supportive, independent housing, adult day health, fitness and memory loss programs provide the core to excellent opportunities for aging in community.