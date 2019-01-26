2019 Love Your Block Mini-grants Application Now Being Accepted

Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced the acceptance of 2019 Love Your Block mini-grant applications. Applicants can apply here or email [email protected] with a deadline of March 1st, 2019.

“The Love Your Block program is a fantastic way for residents and organizations to get involved in their community and continue to show why the neighborhoods of Boston are such special places to work and live,” said Mayor Walsh. “I encourage all residents interested to apply for these grants.”

Last year, 60 applications were received, with 5 ultimately being chosen for the grants. Projects included revitalization of community gardens and beautification of vacant plots of land. Neighborhood mini-grant winners are awarded up to $3,000 to either implement or revitalize a public space used to address a larger issue identified by the community. Examples of projects include community gardens, art installations, and placemaking.

“Boston’s Love Your Block grant helped the Mattapan Branch of Boston Public Library generate excitement surrounding healthy eating and gardening. Because of LYB’s funding, library patrons of all ages were able to participate in growing fruits and vegetables in their own neighborhood,” said Celia Contelmo, Teen librarian at the Mattapan Branch of the Boston Public Library system.

The Love Your Block mini-grant award selection committee included representatives from the Love Your Block team, Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services Liaisons, Public Works Department, Parks & Recreation, Boston Transportation Department, City Hall To Go Program, Department of Neighborhood Development and the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture.

2018 Love Your Block mini-grant winners were:

Charlestown: Charlestown Sprouts Community Garden

• $800 to revitalize the community garden by updating infrastructure: repairing a broken compost bin, creating a garden message board, repairing the water control box covering and adding additional garden plots.

Charlestown: The Charlestown Coalition

• $2,700 to create a “peace park” at Mt. Vernon Plaza — with landscaping, water features and memory rocks — to help bring awareness to those suffering from trauma, and substance use disorders.

South Boston: Round Table

• $3,000 to turn a vacant lot into a community garden as an extension of a new community center that seeks to educate and engage residents of all ages in conversations around healthy eating and environmentalism.

Dorchester: Mt. Bowdoin Betterment Association

• $1,000 to beautify the corner lot by planting perennials, revitalizing the garden plots and installing trellises decorated with artwork.

Mattapan: Mattapan Branch of the Boston Public Library

• $500 to rebuild community garden beds, as well as raise the garden beds for easier accessibility for children and seniors.

About Love Your Block Originally a partnership between the City of Boston and Cities of Service, the Love Your Block program officially became a City department in 2018. The Love Your Block program aims to help transform physical landscapes with social programs that highlight the culture of community by way of mini-grants, increased volunteerism and service based projects.