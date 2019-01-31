Local Students Receive Academic Achievements: Huff-Haskell Named to Emerson College Dean’s List for Fall 2018

Alexander Huff-Haskell, a resident of Beacon Hill has been named to the Emerson College Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester. Huff-Haskell is a member of the class of 2020 majoring in Journalism. The requirement to make Emerson’s Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.

