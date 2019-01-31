Neighborhood Roundup

King’s Chapel’s Tuesday Recitals

King’s Chapel, 58 Tremont St., presents its Tuesday Recitals. Admission is by suggested donation of $5 per person; the donations are given to the performing musicians. Programs begin at 12:15 p.m. and last approximately 35 minutes; for more information, call 617-227-2155.

Programming includes the Renaissance Flute Consort featuring early Mexican music on Feb. 5; violinist Aija Reke and organist Christopher Grills performing works by Biber, Corelli and Muffat on Feb. 12; Mary Sullivan (soprano), Joelle Moris (mezzo-soprano) and Andy Troska (tenor) performing works by Brahms, Mendelssohn and more on Feb. 19; and Steven Young on the C.B. Fisk organ performing works by Buxtehude, Claussmann, Falcinelli and Plum on Feb. 26.

‘Shades of Light’ recital at Trinity Church

Katherine Growdon, mezzo-soprano performs Resphigi’s “Il Tramonto” and Barber’s “Dover Beach” with the Arneis Quartet and Debussy’s “Chansons de Bilitis” and Dutilleux’s bluesy “San Francisco Night” with pianist Linda Osborn in St. Andrew’s Hall on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Parish House of Trinity Church, Copley Square. The performance will be followed by a reception to meet and chat with the artists.

Tickets are $20 each at the door, and admission is without charge for those 18 and under.

‘Conversations with Caregivers: An Education Series’

The Dementia Caregiver Support Program of the MGH Division of Palliative Care and Geriatric Medicine is sponsoring its next seminar called “Conversations with Caregivers: An Education Series” on Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Mass. General in the O’Keefe Auditorium. These seminars are for caregivers and people with dementia and focus on topics related to Dementia.

February’s speaker is Suzanne B. Hanser, EdD, MT-BC, a music therapy processor at Berklee College of Music, and her talk will focus on the healing power of music therapy for people with dementia and their caregivers.

Seating is limited, so call 617-724-0406 to R.S.V.P. Light refreshments will be served, and parking vouchers will be available. There is no charge for this event.

Hill House’s Senior Dinners

Hill House serves a hot meal to the seniors of the community on the third Tuesday of each month, including Feb. 19, March 19, April 16 and May 21, at 74 Joy St.

No sign up is required for the seniors, and they are more than welcome to come by for a meal and socialization. Volunteers are always welcome at Senior Dinners, and little ones can help, too.

Contact [email protected] or 617-227-5838 ext. 22 to learn more about the requirements for this monthly event.

Nichols House Museum seeking volunteer tour guides

The Nichols House Museum welcomes volunteers to join the museum as tour guides.

Guides provide vital support to the museum by leading high-quality tours to diverse audiences and communities. Hours are flexible, and orientation and training throughout the month of March are required. Guides receive complimentary admission to the museum and all museum-programming events. There are also regular opportunities for complimentary, behind-the-scenes visits to other local museums and cultural organizations. Applicants should be interested in history, architecture, and decorative arts, and enjoy interacting with visitors of all ages. Tour guides typically commit to half or full-day shifts.

To apply, complete the application form available on the museum’s homepage, www.nicholshousemuseum.org.

BSNJ Community Children’s Chorus

The Boston Society of The New Jerusalem (BSNJ) Community Children’s Chorus is a comprehensive musical training program for children in the third through seventh grades.

Your child will be participating in a program that promotes: the love of music, expressive singing, teamwork-cooperative learning, building new friendships, self-assessment and the fun of being in an outstanding program.

The group meets at 140 Bowdoin St. on Saturday mornings. Tuition is free for any child with a Greater Boston-area address. All levels of singing ability are welcome. To register, contact Carlton Doctor at 617-523-4575 or visit www.churchonthehillboston.org (click on “music.”)

BSNJ/The Church On The Hill sponsors this initiative, but we are not promoting any religious ideology.

MGH seeking volunteers

Massachusetts General Hospital Volunteer Department is seeking volunteers for its very busy office. Candidates must have excellent interpersonal skills in dealing with a broad international community of volunteers, as well as the ability to handle multiple tasks. Various shifts are available.

Contact Kim Northrup at 617-724-1826 for more information.

‘Coloring for Adults’ at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., presents “Color Your World: Coloring for Adults“ on Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m.

At this time, the library will supply coloring pages, colored pencils, markers and crayons, or bring your own supplies if you prefer. Feel free to drop in between these hours.

Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

Spanish/English Language Exchange

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., presents the Spanish/English Language Exchange/Intercambio de Idiomas en Inglés y Español on Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m.

At this time, English speakers can practice Spanish and Spanish speakers can practice English in this fun, informal conversation class.

Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

‘Preschool Story Hour’ at West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, 151 Cambridge St., offers the “Preschool Story Hour” on Tuesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Children, ages 3 to 5, and their caregivers join the children’s librarian for weekly stories, songs, rhymes and movement. This is a high-energy story time, and families, daycare and school groups are all welcome to drop in.

ESL conversation group resumes meeting at West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., welcomes the English as a Second Language (ESL) conversation group every Tuesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Come and practice your English language skills with other newcomers and a facilitator.

West End Playgroup meets Tuesday mornings

The West End Community Center, located at 1 Congress St., welcomes the West End Playgroup on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. through the fall and winter.

This is a free drop-in time to let kids play and adults chat with one another. Small toy donations are welcome.

‘Toddler Time’ at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, 151 Cambridge St., presents “Toddler Time” on Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

At this time, children ages 18 months to 3 years and their caregivers join the children’s librarian for developmentally appropriate stories, rhymes, movement, and songs. Drop-in for families, and groups, should contact the library ahead of time at 617-523-3957.

Compassionate Friends group reaches out to bereaved parents, families

The Boston Chapter of The Compassionate Friends (TCF) meets at Trinity Church on the first Tuesday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

TCF is a national self-help, mutual-assistance organization offering friendship, understanding and hope to bereaved parents and their families. Call

617-539-6424 or e-mail [email protected] for more information.

West End Food Pantry seeking donations

The West End Food Pantry needs help to continue serving its more than 120 clients per month. They welcome donations to replenish the supply of food that they give out to hungry residents in the neighborhood.

The pantry is located in the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library and is staffed by volunteers from ABCD’s North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center. Non-perishable (canned and boxed) items are being sought, including rice, pasta, canned tuna, canned chicken, chili, beans, vegetables, cereal, soups, cup of noodles, etc.

Donations can be left at the library, 151 Cambridge St., on Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteers needed for hot meal program

The North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC), located at 1 Michelangelo St., serves a hot, fresh, home-cooked lunch to seniors in the neighborhood Mondays and Fridays, and is looking for two volunteers to help with shopping, food preparation, cooking, serving and clean-up. The non-profit providing services and programs to low-income residents of the North End, West End and Beacon Hill is looking for volunteers who can assist with the whole meal from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a Monday and/or Friday, but can make arrangements to fit your schedule.

Contact Maria Stella Gulla, director, at 617-523-8125, ext. 201, via e-mail at [email protected] for more information.

Get homework help at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, located at 151 Cambridge St., offers homework help every Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Get help from a Boston Public Schools teacher. No appointment necessary; simply drop in with your homework.

Call 617-523-3957 for more information.

Introduction to laptops, eReaders and iPads at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, 151 Cambridge St., offers an introduction to laptops, eReaders and iPads by appointment only. Get the most out of your eReader or Laptop. Receive tips and guidance during these one-on-one sessions. Call Branch Librarian, Helen Bender at617-523-3957 or e-mail [email protected] to set up an appointment.

Yoga for seniors at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, 151 Cambridge St., presents yoga for seniors every Tuesday from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. Classes are led by Tatiana Nekrasova, a certified yoga instructor.

Volunteers needed for American Cancer Society cosmetic sessions

The American Cancer Society is currently seeking volunteers for the “Look Good…Feel Better” sessions held at Tufts Medical Center, 800 Washington St. “Look Good . . . Feel Better” is a free program that teaches cancer patients hands-on cosmetic techniques to help them cope with appearance-related side effects from chemotherapy and/or radiation treatments. Cosmetologists certified and trained by the American Cancer Society conduct the sessions, which are non-medical and do not promote any product line. Volunteers are needed to assist the cosmetologist conducting the session and are responsible for set-up, cleanup, and any other needs of the program. Programs are held from noon to 2 p.m., one Monday every other month. For more information or to volunteer, contact Nanyamka Hales at 781-314-2611 or via e-mail at [email protected], or visit cancer.org.

Be a friend to elderly in need

FriendshipWorks seeks caring people to offer help and support to isolated elders in the Boston area. Volunteers are needed to provide companionship and assist elders with tasks such as reading, organizing, or going for a walk – lend an hour each week and gain a friend and a new perspective. Volunteers also needed to escort elders to and from medical appointments. No car is needed and hours are flexible. For more information or to apply online, visit www.fw4elders.org or call 617-482-1510.

Volunteer at Spaulding Rehab

Stay active, meet new people and be connected with your community by volunteering at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. Staff members will match your skills and interests to a volunteer opportunity. The hospital is currently recruiting volunteers, ages 18 and up, for two- to three-hour-a-week shifts for a minimum of six to 12 months commitment. Visit www.spauldingnetwork.org for more information.

Local residents needed to drive cancer patients to and from treatment

The American Cancer Society is in great need of Road to Recovery volunteers to drive local cancer patients to and from their chemotherapy and/or radiation treatments. An integral part of treating cancer successfully is making sure cancer patients receive their treatments, but many find making transportation arrangements is a challenge. The American Cancer Society provided more than 19,000 rides to cancer patients in New England last year, but needs new volunteer drivers to keep up with the demand for transportation.

Make a difference in the fight against cancer by becoming a volunteer driver for the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery. Drivers use their own vehicle to drive patients to and from their treatments. The schedule for volunteers is flexible, and treatment appointments take place weekdays, primarily during business hours. If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a volunteer driver for Road to Recovery, contact your American Cancer Society at 800-227-2345 or visit www.cancer.org.

After-work tai chi group at the West End Branch Library

The West End Branch of the Boston Public Library, 151 Cambridge St., welcomes after-work tai chi group every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. Come and try this low impact energy exercise with yang-style tai chi instructor Arthur Soo-Hoo.

Join the Downtown Boston Rotary Club

The Downtown Boston Rotary Club, the first new Rotary Club in Boston in 100 years, holds meetings at the UMass Club in the Financial District on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 6 to 7:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.dbrotary.org or call 617-535-1950.