Children’s Winter Fest Returns to Boston Common Feb. 20﻿

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will be bringing the annual Children’s Winter Festival to Boston Common in partnership with the Highland Street Foundation during school vacation week on Wednesday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additional support is being provided by XFINITY, Capital One, the Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center, L.L. Bean, and Cricket Wireless.

“The Children’s Winter Festival gives kids and families the opportunity to enjoy a day of outdoor fun in downtown Boston,” said Mayor Walsh. “Come join us for free games and activities on the Common during public school vacation week.”

Among the attractions will the 45-foot-long Toboggan Tunnel mountainous adventure with twin roller lanes, the 30-foot-high inflatable Everest Climb N Slide, a Ski Lift photo op, and much more. In addition, the Highland Street Foundation is sponsoring a week-long Winter Camp at the Boston Common Frog Pond with free skating and rentals for all ages from Monday, February 18, through Friday, February 22. For more information on the Winter Camp skating, please visit HYPERLINK “http://www.highlandstreet.org” www.highlandstreet.org.

The festival will also feature 103.3 AMP Radio’s JD, giveaways (while supplies last) from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” Signature Collection 30th Anniversary Edition and “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” and refreshments from Power Crunch protein energy bars, Cabot Cheese with Fuel Up To Play 60, KIND Snacks, and Nature’s Path.

Additional support is being provided by Magic 106.7 and 103.3 AMP Radio. For more information, please call the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505, visit www.cityofboston.gov/parks or go to www.facebook.com/bostonparksdepartment.