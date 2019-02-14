Suspect Allegedly Exposes Himself at Myrtle Street Playground

Boston Police are searching for a male suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a nanny and her 26-month-old charge on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the Myrtle Street Playground.

According to Boston Police, the caller (the nanny) reported the suspect exposed himself and urinated on a fence at around 11 a.m. at the playground located at Myrtle and Irving streets before walking away. (The child didn’t witness this, however, she said.)

The caller described the suspect as white, between 50 and 60 years old, with a “scruffy and unkempt” appearance. He was dressed in “many grey layers: slouchy grey hat, big grey coat and slouchy pants with [hat appeared to be] some sort of leg warmers over

[his]

pants,” she said.

Boston Police said the investigation is still ongoing, although they haven’t received any updates since receiving the initial report.