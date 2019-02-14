Michael H. Maler Appointed Regional Site Manager at Historic New England

Michael H. Maler has joined the Historic New England staff as Regional Site Manager, Metro Boston.

In this role, Maler is liaison to communities in Metro Boston. He is responsible for managing Otis House in Boston and the Lyman Estate in Waltham, where he will develop interpretive tours and create new public programs. He also supervises two site managers who are responsible for five other historic museum properties in the Metro Boston region.

“I am excited and honored to join the talented Historic New England team and look forward to building upon the long-standing traditions and innovative programming that the institution represents,” said Maler. “The rich history and vibrant, diverse communities of the Metro Boston area afford endless opportunities for everyone to engage with our shared history.”

Prior to his appointment as regional site manager, Maler worked in community engagement at Historic Beverly, as a site interpreter at the Paul Revere Memorial Association, and completed an internship at Historic New England’s Eustis Estate. Maler has a BA in art history and economics from Duke University and an MA in museum studies from Harvard University.