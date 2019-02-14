Tani Marinovich Named CEO of Save the Harbor/Save the Bay

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay today announced the appointment Tani Marinovich as its new CEO. Tani succeeds long-time President Patty Foley, who is retiring after 20 years of leading the organization. The organization will honor Foley for her service at their annual Destination Boston Harbor gala on March 28th at the Seaport Hotel in Boston.

Marinovich has a demonstrated track record of success in the environmental arena, having served as Executive Director of the Esplanade Association and more recently as Director of Philanthropy with The Charles River Watershed Association. Her deep passion for environmental stewardship, youth programming and community building make her uniquely qualified to lead Save the Harbor/Save the Bay to new heights.

“We are glad to have found a new leader who is cares so deeply about our mission,” said Save the Harbor/Save the Bay Board Chair Joseph Newman, Director of Government Affairs for Massachusetts at National Grid. “Tani is an experienced non-profit leader. The Board and I are confident she will continue to ensure that our policy and programs continue to be thoughtful and strong as we work with the next generation of Harbor stewards and environmental advocates.”

“It’s an honor to have been chosen to lead an organization that aligns with my passion for clean water, public access and free youth environmental education programs,” said Marinovich. “I am thrilled to work with such a talented staff, committed board, and dedicated civic, corporate, government and community partners. I look forward to building on Patty’s legacy, and expanding the depth and breadth of the critical work of this organization.”

“This is an exciting time for Save the Harbor/Save the Bay,” said Foley. “With Tani at the helm and a great board and leadership team in place, I am confident that the future is bright for Boston Harbor and the region’s waterfront neighborhoods and beachfront communities. I look forward to doing everything I can to support her and the organization I love so much during this transition.”

“Tani cares about Boston Harbor, the Harbor Islands and our region’s public beaches from Nahant to Nantasket,” said longtime Save the Harbor Director of Strategy Bruce Berman. “She also cares about our community. I look forward to working with her as Save the Harbor continues to “Share the Harbor” we have worked so hard to restore and protect with the region’s kids and families.”

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay is a nonprofit public interest Boston Harbor advocacy organization. The organization is made up of thousands of citizens, as well as scientists, and civic, corporate, cultural and community leaders whose shared mission is to restore and protect Boston Harbor, Massachusetts Bay, and the marine environment and share them with the public for everyone to enjoy.

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay is best known as the driving force for the successful transformation of Boston Harbor from a national disgrace to a source of recreational and economic opportunity and civic pride for all Bostonians and the region’s residents, with the cleanest urban beaches in the nation. In 2018, their free youth environmental educations connected more than 30,000 underserved and low-income young people and their families to Boston Harbor, the harbor islands and the region’s public beaches in Lynn, Nahant, Revere, Winthrop, East Boston, South Boston, Dorchester, Quincy and Hull.

For more information, see www.savetheharbor.org.