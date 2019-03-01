Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

BHCA Planning & Oversight Committee

The BHCA Planning & Oversight Committee focuses on long- range planning issues that face our Beacon Hill historic neighborhood. An example of this was the residential redevelopment of the former Suffolk University academic buildings, the Archer and Donahue Buildings, both located between Temple Street and Ridgeway Lane, a project which is now well underway. At over 175,000 square feet of new residential luxury condominium space, the Temple Street Project was one the largest development projects ever to take place within the Beacon Hill Historic District. At the time, the P&O Committee created a Temple Street Project Subcommittee that worked with neighborhood residents and solicited their input concerning the project. The subcommittee members also had leading roles on the City’s Impact Advisory Group or IAG, offering detailed comments to the City’s then Boston Redevelopment Authority concerning the project, and offered comments on the project to the Boston Zoning and Licensing Commission Board of Appeal. The subcommittee also provided comments concerning the Temple Street Project during the Beacon Hill Architectural Commission review process.

The P&O Committee has also been involved in monitoring other developments and projects on and around Beacon Hill, including the redevelopment of the John Jeffries House to the Whitney Hotel and the Charles Street Garage, and proposed additional changes in the use of Suffolk University buildings. Most recently, the Committee has become involved in the discussions regarding the proposed expansion of MGH on Cambridge Street.

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for more information on any of these events.