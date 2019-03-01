BHWF to Host Its First Members Art Show Set for March 12

Beacon Hill Women’s Forum (BHFW) will host its first art show, “Indulging Our Eclectic Tastes: Members Art Show” on Tuesday, March 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hampshire House. Diane McManus Jensen, director of Jensen Fine Arts, will facilitate the session and give her talk, “The Art of Collecting Begins with the Artist’s Inspiration.” Several professional and amateur local artists will showcase their work, ranging in mediums from paintings to photography, garment making, wood-block printing and pottery. Among them will be Susan Symonds, owner of Infinity Portrait Design on Beacon Street, whose portrait series titled “Of Healers and Visionaries” has captured the interest of the Smithsonian Institute. Jensen will explore the inspiration that prompted the artists’ to create their work.

Diane McManus Jensen, director of Jensen Fine Arts.

A renowned art dealer and advisor with over thirty years of experience, Jensen’s clients include individual and corporate collectors, foundations, museums, galleries and estates. She encourages her clients to explore their unique interests and facilitates the process of collecting art that mirrors their values and lifestyle. In her book, “The Art of Collecting, an Intimate Tour Inside Private Art Collections, with Advice on Starting Your Own,” she shares her vision and insights, and allows readers to vicariously experience the journey of building an art collection. Jensen’s experiences also include having galleries in New York City and Martha’s Vineyard, and serving as chairman of the New England Committee of the Archives of American Art/Smithsonian Institution. She is a member of the Mass State Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts, and Ellevate, a global professional women’s network.

BHWF is a nonprofit social club whose objective is to bring together all women living in Beacon Hill and its surrounding areas. Monthly speaker forums meet at the Hampshire House on the second Tuesday of each month. Following the forum, members are invited to the “Afterglow” late-night gathering for more conversations. Various additional events include the “Backyard Adventures” activities, “Feast with Friends” dinners, “The Chestnuts” group for those 50 and plus, “The Acorns” mothers’ group, and “The Willows” group for young and young-at-heart ladies. For more information about events and to purchase membership, visit www.beaconhillwomensforum.org.