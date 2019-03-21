On April 4, 2019, MassGeneral Hospital for Children will host its 19th annual Aspire Spring Gala at Four Seasons Hotel Boston to benefit Aspire, the highly successful, therapeutically-based program of the Lurie Center for Autism based in Lexington, Mass. Aspire helps children, teens and adults with high cognitive autism spectrum disorder and related profiles develop the skills necessary to be successful in their communities and workplaces.

This year’s Aspire Spring Gala celebrates “People Who Matter” and focuses on the many different people and moments that have resonated with Aspire participants. Whether it be a teacher, a friend or a parent, each story is unique and inspiring and shows the impact Aspire has on its participants and the community. Through illuminated oversized portraits and interactive moments, event designer Rafanelli Events will bring these stories to life in the Four Seasons space this year.

Some 900 guests will come together for the lively cocktail reception, dinner-by-the-bite, speaking program, a poignant video, and a fun, interactive key game with one-of-a-kind prize packages, including a trip to see Aerosmith perform at the Park MGM in Las Vegas and a VIP experience at the Kentucky Derby. The event kicks off Autism Awareness Month, a worldwide opportunity to encourage autism awareness and draw attention to the tens of thousands facing an autism diagnosis each year.

Chaired by the 2019 Aspire Spring Gala Committee of Stephanie and David Long, Tim Sweeney, Terry and Tom Hamilton, Ann Marie and Daniel Gross, and Kim and Eric Karofsky, the event is poised to raise more than $2.6 million to support Aspire programs, which include a summer camp for children, an Excursions and Explorations group for teens and an internship program for young adults. To be a part of the Aspire Spring Gala, visit www.aspiregala.org for information and tickets.