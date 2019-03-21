Beacon Hill Village and Cindy Sullivan Fitness Launch ‘Spring into Action’ Fitness Week

Exercise is a cornerstone of healthy aging, and fitting physical activity into one’s day can improve life in many ways. Regular exercise can improve strength and balance, boost mood and improve memory, and help manage or lessen the impact of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and osteoporosis.

Beacon Hill Village and Cindy Sullivan Fitness will present “Spring into Action” – a special fitness week through March 22. This local event will host special fitness classes for adults age 50 and better! Each class will feature a different form of exercise, offering new and experienced exercisers a variety of classes. The schedule includes:

• Thursday 3/21 – Pilates for Seniors. Learn basic Pilates moves and important exercises to improve flexibility, core and posture.

• Friday – March 22 – Functional Fitness. This fun class will include exercises to improve your “activities of daily living” – functional exercises that support four fitness goals for seniors: endurance, strength, balance, and flexibility.

All classes will be taught by Cindy Sullivan, a Certified In-Home Personal Trainer and Midlife/Senior Fitness Specialist, with the exception of the Thursday’s class, which will be taught by Certified Master Pilates instructor Anne Marie DeGirolamo.

Classes are held in Beacon Hill and Back Bay. For this special week only, class fee will be waived for BHV members and the non-member fee will be reduced to $10 per class. Registration will be required for all, with BHV members given priority. Class sizes will be limited to 20 people; a waitlist will be offered.

Beacon Hill Village, a member-driven organization for Boston residents 50 and over, provides programs and services so members can lead vibrant, active and healthy lives, while living in their own homes and neighborhoods. To register for one or any number of “Spring into Action” classes and discover new and fun ways to incorporate physical activity into your day, call the BHV office at 617-723-9713 or visit the website at www.beaconhillvillage.org. For questions on class descriptions or more event details email [email protected] Don’t delay classes are filling up fast.