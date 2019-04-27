Area A-1 Sees 11 Percent Decrease in Part One Crime in ’19 from Last Year

As the first quarter of 2019 came to a close, Area A-1 reported an 11 percent drop in violent and property crime, compared with the same timeframe the previous year.

According to Boston Police, 449 incidents of Part One crime were reported between Jan. 1 and March 24 of this year in the dis-trict, which includes Beacon Hill, Chinatown Downtown and the North End, down from 504 last year.

While no homicides were reported either this year or last, the rate of rapes and attempted rapes doubled as the number of inci-dents climbed to eight from four in 2018.

In contrast, robberies and attempted robberies were down nearly 55 percent, dropping to 15 from 33 last year.

Similarly, the rate of domestic aggravated decreased by around 57 percent as the number of incidents fell to three from seven in 2018.

Non-domestic aggravated assaults were also down by nearly 12 percent, with 52 incidents in 2019, compared to 59 a year ago.

Likewise, commercial burglaries saw more than a 29-percent decline as the number dropped to 12 from 17 in 2018.

The rate of residential burglaries remained steady, however, with nine incidents this year and last, respectively.

Meanwhile, other burglaries were on the rise as the number climbed to three from one in 2018.

Larcenies from motor vehicles were down around 49 percent, with 43 incidents in 2019 as opposed to 85 the previous year, while other larcenies were up nearly 10 percent, with 291 this year, com-pared with 265 in 2018.

Moreover, the rate of auto theft decreased almost 46 percent as the number fell to 13 from 24 the previous year.

Citywide, Part One crime was down around 7 percent, with 3,302 incidents this year, compared with 3,599 in 2018.