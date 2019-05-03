Antonio’s Turns 25

Antonio’s Cucina Italiano celebrates 25 years at 288 Cambridge St. today, Thursday, May 2.

Antonio’s Cucina Italiano at 288 Cambridge St.

Steven Colarusso, owner of the popular Italian eatery, said upon first seeing the space a quarter century ago, he and his business partner at the time immediately thought it would a great location for a restaurant, especially given its proximity to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Antonioi’s has since cultivated a loyal clientele, drawing diners from not only the hospital and Beacon Hill neighborhood, but also from the State House and City Hall, among other nearby locations, while Colarusso marvels at the notion that many of his customers have patronized the restaurant since its beginning.

“I just wanted to thank the people from the area for coming in and giving us their business throughout the past 25 years…and for their continuing support,” Colarusso said while also expressing his gratitude to his staff and brother-in-law Peter Limone.

Looking forward, Colarusso said he expects his son Michael, now a sophomore at Lynnfield High School, will go to culinary school and eventually assume the reins of the business, ensuring that Antonio’s remains a fixture in the neighborhood for years to come.