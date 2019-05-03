Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Hill Nonprofit Neighbors Gather to Honor Laura Connors

Leaders of local nonprofit organizations gathered at the BHCA last week to honor Laura Connors who will be retiring after seven years as Beacon Hill Village’s Executive Director. Laura was praised for the work she has done to improve the lives of BHV members in Boston aged 50-plus who choose to age in their homes, by providing opportunities for them in social, cultural and wellness programs, and giving them access to household and home care services. Gina Paglucia Morrison, who will succeed Laura as Executive Director, was welcomed by all.

Beacon Hill Nonprofit Neighbors from L-R – Lisa Macalaster, Beacon Hill Women’s Forum; Michael Nichols, Esplanade Association; Gina Paglucia Morrison, Beacon Hill Village; Linda Marshall, Nichols House Museum; Senaida Bautista, Beacon Hill Women’s Forum; Laura Connors, Outgoing BHV Executive Director; Stacey Sheehan, Beacon Hill Business Association; Patricia Tully, BHCA; Nils Klinkenburg, Beacon Hill Friends House; Joy Fallon, King’s Chapel; Michael Maler, Historic New England; and Judy Tedeschi, Beacon Hill Seminars.

Councilor Lydia Edwards visits BHCA Streets & Sidewalks Meeting

Councilor Lydia Edwards of District 1 was the invited guest at last week’s BHCA Streets & Sidewalks Committee meeting. The Councilor has proposed a nonprofit structure to help deal with the North End’s trash problems. The Streets & Sidewalks Committee wanted to hear of her proposal to see how it could be adapted to Beacon Hill. While the North End has high tourist foot traffic as well as overflow from events at nearby TD Garden, the trash problem on Beacon Hill is generated mainly by residents who neglect to pick up after their dogs or who leave trash, improperly contained or off the normal pick-up schedule, on the sidewalks. Edwards’ proposal is modelled after the Downtown Crossing Business Improvement District or BID, where public services can be augmented with additional daily cleaning and maintenance services paid for by taxes generated from local property owners. The Councilor’s proposal would involve an existing nonprofit that would raise money from North End businesses and residents interested in this program. The money raised would fund additional street cleaners or hokeys, as well as other special initiatives.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Monday, May 6:

Tree & Civic Beautification Committee Meeting. 6:30pm. 74 Joy Street.

Other upcoming BHCA Events

New Members Reception – Thursday, May 2nd

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, May 3rd

Beacon Hill Meet & Greet – Monday, May 6th

Charles Street Planting and Cleaning Day – Tuesday, May 7th

BHCA Annual Meeting – Monday, May 20th

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for further details on any of these events, and for information about joining the BHCA.