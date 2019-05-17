Judith B. Tankard to Lecture at Nichols House Museum on May 28

On Tuesday, May 28. The Nichols House Museum Lecture Series will present ‘Gardens of the Arts & Crafts Movement’ by Judith Tankard.

In this illustrated lecture, landscape scholar Judith B. Tankard surveys the inspiration, characteristics, and development of garden design during the Arts & Crafts Movement. Tankard presents a selection of houses and gardens of the era from Britain and the United States, with an emphasis on the diversity of designers who helped forge a truly distinct approach to garden design. Her lecture is the first event in a series of exhibition programming for The Gardens of Rose Standish Nichols, 1890-1935 opening May 16, 2019 at the Nichols House Museum. For further information, visit www.nicholshousemuseum.org.

Judith B. Tankard is a landscape historian, award-winning author, and preservation consultant. She taught at the Landscape Institute of Harvard University for more than twenty years. She is the author or coauthor of ten books on landscape history, including Gardens of the Arts & Crafts Movement, Ellen Shipman and the American Garden, and Beatrix Farrand: Private Gardens, Public Landscapes. A popular lecturer in the United States and Britain, Judith is a speaker at symposia and conferences devoted to the preservation of historic landscapes. For more information visit Judith’s website at www.judithtankard.com.

Time: 6:00-7:30 p.m.

Location: New England Historic Genealogical Society, 99 Newbury St., Boston, 02116

Tickets: $20 General, $15 Nichols House Museum or NEHGS Members; Students https://www.eventbrite.com/e/judith-b-tankard-gardens-of-the-arts-crafts-movement-tickets-60473763655

The Nichols House Museum offers visitors a unique glimpse of late 19th and early 20th century domestic life on Boston’s Beacon Hill. The museum, located at 55 Mount Vernon Street, is currently open for tours Thursday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.