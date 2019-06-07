Local Students Receive Academic Achievements

Mikayla Greeley graduates from Hamilton College

Mikayla Greeley, of Boston (02114), received a bachelor of arts degree from Hamilton College on Sunday, May 26, at the Commencement ceremony concluding the college’s 207th year.

Freeman Hrabowski, president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, delivered the Commencement address.

A psychology and sociology major at Hamilton, Greeley graduated with departmental honors in sociology and now joins an alumni body of more than 23,000, many of whom have made important contributions to business, the professions, government and the arts.

Local students Graduate from the College of the Holy Cross

The following local students received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of the Holy Cross at its 173rd commencement on May 24.

* Abigail Rose Szkutak, of Beacon Hill, received a Bachelor of Arts degree, summa cum laude

* William Francis Malloy III, of Beacon Hill, received a Bachelor of Arts degree

* Maya Elizabeth Collins, of Beacon Hill, received a Bachelor of Arts degree, magna cum laude

* Raymond Xuan Hong Ma, of Back Bay, received a Bachelor of Arts degree

* Tessa Emily Varvares, of Back Bay, received a Bachelor of Arts degree

* Louis Ryan McGuirk, of Back Bay, received a Bachelor of Arts degree

Nearly 700 students received degrees this year at Holy Cross, in exercises at which prominent American educator Jane McAuliffe, a world-renowned scholar of Islam and one of the senior leaders at the Library of Congress, was the principal speaker.

Local residents receive academic honors

Northeastern University is pleased to recognize those students who distinguish themselves academically during the course of the school year. The following students were recently named to the University’s dean’s list for the spring semester, which ended in April 2019.

* Beacon Hill resident Stephen I. Burr, majoring in business administration

* Beacon Hill resident Kylie A. Burkus, majoring in media arts/communication stud.

* Beacon Hill resident Henry M. Moukheiber, majoring in bioengineering

* Bach Bay resident Victoria H. Selian, majoring in biology

* Back Bay resident Kendall L. Kosten, majoring in business administration

* Back Bay resident Amy Tan, majoring in international affairs

* Back Bay resident Camille Ruykhaver, majoring in journalism

* Back Bay resident Katherine Campbell, majoring in undeclared

To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.

Fahey earns degree from the University of Vermont

Megan Fahey of Boston, MA, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Sciences during commencement ceremonies on May 19, 2019, at the University of Vermont.

The university conferred degrees this year on an estimated 3,275 graduates, including 2,580 bachelor’s, 452 master’s, 138 doctoral and 105 medical degree recipients. The Class of 2019 includes graduates from 43 states and 36 countries.

Darren Walker who presides over the Ford Foundation, one of the world’s most influential social justice philanthropies and one of the largest private foundations in the United States, delivered the address.

Alexander Huff-Haskell named to Emerson College Dean’s List

Alexander Huff-Haskell, a resident of Beacon Hill, has been named to the Emerson College Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester. Huff-Haskell is majoring in Journalism. The requirement to make Emerson’s Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.