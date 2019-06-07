MassGeneral Hospital for Children’s Storybook Ball celebrates 20 years in October with a Toy Story-themed bash at The Castle in Back Bay! On May 29, a kick-off reception was held at the Boston Harbor Hotel previewing October’s event and this year’s clinical focus: Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition.

Co-Chairs Jennifer and Mark Dolins and Andrea and Justin Rosen welcomed a little over 100 guests along with Dr. Ronald Kleinman, MGHfC Physician-in-Chief, Dr. Allan Goldstein, MGHfC Surgeon-in-Chief, and Dr. Alessio Fasano, Division Chief, Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition at MGHfC.

Nearly 4 million babies were born in the United States in 2018, and many of them likely experienced a gastrointestinal (GI) condition in their first year of life. In 2018 alone, there were approximately 30,000 outpatient visits, inpatient encounters and procedures at MGHfC related to GI conditions. These conditions not only have a direct impact on a child’s physical health, but also the quality of life and emotional well-being of their entire family. This year’s Storybook Ball will showcase the Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition programs at MGHfC, which provide multidisciplinary care and expertise in gastrointestinal, liver, pancreatic, nutritional and feeding disorders in infants, children and adolescents. As a leader in the research and treatment of GI disorders, the MGHfC Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition Team is making significant advancements and changing the way pediatric care is delivered around the world.

Later this year, on October 19th, around 500 guests will gather at The Castle in Back Bay to recognize 20 years of Storybook Ball, which has raised more than $29 for research initiatives and patient care programs at MGHfC over the past two decades. Event partner Rafanelli Events will channel Woody, Buzz and the rest of Andy’s gang to take the evening “to infinity and beyond,” while dinner, dancing, a live auction and carnival booths will delight the guests. To be a part of the 20th anniversary of this spectacular event, visit www.storybookball.org.