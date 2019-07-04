Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Neighborhood Services Committees – the BHCA working for you!

Streets & Sidewalks

The Streets and Sidewalks Committee had another busy and productive year working with State Representatives and the Boston City Council regarding legislation of the numerous Airbnb establishments on Beacon Hill. Airbnb legislation passed by City Council and signed by Mayor Walsh went into effect January 2019, and was also signed into state law by Gov. Baker. This legislation provides Beacon Hill residents with the necessary tools to contact City officials about Airbnb establishments which are in violation of our local trash regulations. This year also saw the creation of a Streets & Sidewalks Dog Waste Subcommittee, which is working on a plan for dealing with dog waste issues. This plan could include a public/private partnership to fund dog waste cleaning efforts. This subcommittee represents a major step forward in dealing with this troublesome issue. The committee also provided neighborhood input into the trash/recycling contract which came up for renewal in April 2019, continued discussions with the City on “hokey” (manual sweepers) coverage on Beacon Hill, and maintained an active and positive working relationship with the City’s Inspectional Services Department.

Traffic & Parking

Over the past year the Traffic & Parking Committee has maintained its ongoing focus on safety for residents and visitors to Beacon Hill as Boston’s healthy economy has amplified congestion across all downtown neighborhoods. Among the biggest accomplishments was this spring’s start of construction on raised crosswalks at a number of dangerous intersections. These crosswalks, in reaction to a grassroots effort among Beacon Hill residents, will provide better access for the disabled community while also slowing traffic in a number of dangerous hot spots when finished. Yet we have a full agenda in the coming Board year with decisions regarding ongoing protection for pedestrians, necessary infrastructure for cyclists, an impactful proposed expansion of Mass General and a variety of proposals regarding parking. Meanwhile, shifts in housing, transportation and technology will continue to require creative solutions.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Monday, July 8: Board of Directors Meeting. 74 Joy Street. 7pm.

Wednesday, July 10: Zoning & Licensing Committee Meeting. 74 Joy Street. 7pm.

Other Upcoming BHCA Events

Evening on the Esplanade – Wednesday, July 17th

District 8 City Councilor Candidates Forum – Tuesday, September 10th

BHCA Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 22nd

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) for further details on any of these events, and for information about joining the BHCA.