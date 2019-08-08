Construction to Get Underway on State Police Barracks on Esplanade

Construction is set to begin on the State Police Lower Basin Barracks Modernization Project on the Charles River Esplanade later this month, according to a July 31 letter to park stakeholders from Col. Kerry A. Gilpin.

Beforehand, the State Police are tasking steps to close the existing Boston barracks at 250 Leverett Circle and move its operations to the Brighton barracks at 46 Leo M. Birmingham Highway for the duration of the project. Beginning with the 11 p.m. shift on Aug. 17, the State Police will no longer occupy the Leverett Circle structure, and the project is expected to get underway soon afterwards.

The project, slated for completion in the fall of 2022, will preserve the historic integrity of the Leverett Circle building, which is more than a century old, while making the necessary upgrades to make it a State Police station to bring it into the 21st century. A new “architecturally compatible” addition to the barracks will also be built “on the Esplanade side of the structure,” Gilpin wrote.