Boston City Council Candidates Win Endorsement from Healthcare Workers

Healthcare workers with 1199SEIU recently announced they are throwing their enthusiastic support behind five candidates for Boston City Council. They are endorsing incumbents Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi for two at-large seats, Kenzie Bok for District 8, Ricardo Arroyo for District 5, and incumbent Kim Janey for District 7.

“We are proud to stand with these candidates who are so committed to our community and who share the values of the healthcare workers of 1199SEIU,” said Tim Foley, executive vice president at 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, Massachusetts’ largest and fastest growing healthcare union. “Issues such as healthcare, fair labor practices, affordable housing and a strong community that welcomes all of its residents are important to our members, and we are pleased to announce these endorsements for Boston City Council.”

The 1199SEIU endorsement process is member-driven with healthcare workers interviewing candidates, focusing primarily on candidates with competitive preliminaries. The interviews focused on candidate’s support of 1199SEIU’s issues platform that includes protecting quality care at every stage of life and creating a more just and equitable society for all.

Wu, who is the first Asian-American woman to serve on Boston City Council, has been a leading advocate for accessibility, transparency, and community engagement in city leadership. She was the lead sponsor of Boston’s Paid Parental Leave ordinance and Healthcare Equity ordinance prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity — both of which passed unanimously and were signed into law.

Essaibi George is a daughter of immigrants and a proud, first-generation American who was first elected to the Council in 2015. She has a strong focus on education, public safety, economic development and addressing the health, social and economic challenges associated with addiction.

Bok, a lifelong Boston resident is an affordable housing expert and community leader who is committed to supporting causes that make Boston a better place for all people to work, live and play.

Arroyo has a background as a public defender and has developed a strong focus on a wide range of issues that affect young people and families.

Janey has been a tireless advocate and a voice for Boston’s children for more than 20 years, and was the first woman to represent District 7. She fights for key issues such as education, housing and equitable access to services so that Boston neighborhoods are stronger, healthier and more vibrant for all.

Boston city councilors are elected every two years by the citizens of Boston. The council is made up of four at-large councilors that represent the entire city, along with nine district councilors. The City Council plays a crucial role in advocating for all residents and connecting individuals to various resources, services and departments.

The 1199SEIU is a leading voice for healthcare workers across the Commonwealth – advocating for increased wages, additional training opportunities, and dignity on the job, along with policies that improve the quality of life for all.