Boston Arts Festival at Christopher Columbus Park Sept. 7-8

Supporting Boston’s vibrant arts community, the Boston Arts Festival returns to the idyllic Christopher Columbus Park on Sept. 7-8, 2019. The 17th annual event will feature more than fifty local artists and fourteen Boston bands, showcasing a wide range of art including paintings, jewelry, photography, ceramics, glass, woodworking, and more.

First hosted in 2003, the festival was created to bring local art and music back to the Boston area, giving art a spotlight and a chance to be freely shared with the public. All artists are Boston-area creatives and were chosen to showcase the diversity of Boston’s art scene. The festival is also used as a way to promote the Open Studios, happening throughout the fall in each of Boston’s neighborhoods.

In addition to the visual artists, more than a dozen musicians will take the Waterfront Stage during the two-day event. Performers include: The 94s, Eduardo Betancourt, Andrew DiMarzo, Katie Dobbins, Emily and Jake, The Inebriations, Jeanette, Loft String Quartet, Anna May, James McCarthy, Prateek, and Urban Lunchmeat.

For more information, please visit https://thebostonartsfestival.com/.